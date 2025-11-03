In photos: Hintonburg Howl-O-Ween!

Submitted by Shannon Hawn

Hintonburg truly went to the dogs with its first-ever Hintonburg Howl-O-Ween! Held on October 18th at Parkdale Park, the event brought out hundreds of costumed pups and their families for an afternoon filled with community fun, local shopping, and fundraising in support of Ottawa’s dog rescues.

With a bustling vendor market, live music from David Ranger, a free photo booth, and a very popular costume parade, this year’s Howl-O-Ween raised funds for local rescues For the Love of Dogs and Sit With Me, along with dozens of physical donations of food, leashes, and toys. The rescues even had costumed adoptable dogs on hand for a cuddle!

Having always dressed her dogs up for Halloween, event organizer Shannon Hawn was inspired by the famous New York Dog Parade and her rescue pug, Cricket. Wanting to host the event in dog-friendly Hintonburg, where she lives, Hawn partnered with Parkdale Market to bring her vision to life. “Parkdale Market was very much on board. Our goal was simple: bring together our neighbours, support local rescues, showcase local artisans and have a howl of a good time doing it.”

Costume contest judges included Ottawa Centre MPP Catherine McKenney, Kitchissippi Ward City Councillor Jeff Leiper and Little Jo Berry’s owner Jo Masterson. They had the tough task of picking winners from a crowd of furry contestants that included everything from hot dogs and superheroes to tiny pumpkins and princesses on leashes. Local singer and Pure Country host Tanaeya Taylor MC’d the event with her dog Fin and kept the energy high, introducing the dogs and helping the parade move along. Winners took home gift baskets donated by Global Pet Foods for Best Overall Costume, Cutest Costume and Most Unique Costume.

Vendors lined the market with everything from homemade dog treats and artisanal pet accessories to local crafts, baked goods and dog-themed finds. The atmosphere was part farmers’ market, part Halloween carnival and entirely community-driven. Kids got creative at the craft table, posed in their own photo area, and bounced around in the ball pit alongside their four-legged friends – all while clutching dog-shaped balloons!

As the afternoon came to a close, organizers confirmed the event will return next year. “We’ve already had people asking about next year and I’m thinking about ways to make an even bigger impact. Judging by today’s turnout, I’d say Hintonburg has a new tradition.”