In photos: How Ottawa celebrated Canada Day in the Nation’s Capital

There was a sea of red and white at LeBreton Flats on July 1 as 58,000 Canadians came together to celebrate the country’s 158th Birthday.

In his first Canada Day remarks as Prime Minister, Mark Carney called for national unity.

“We find ourselves in a situation where our economy is being attacked by a trade war that we didn’t start. We find ourselves in a situation where our values are being tested by attacks on democracy and freedoms – attacks that we must resist,” he told the crowd. “As the world becomes more divided and dangerous, Canadians are uniting.”

- Advertisement -

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and musician Heather Rankin were in attendance during the afternoon celebrations. They were among multiple Canadians invested as Officers of the Order of Canada by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

Ryan Reynolds squints in to the crowd before being awarded the order of Canada at the national noon ceremony at Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

Also watching the ceremonies unfold was the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward.

“Today, this is about celebrating you as a country, who you are, and what you should be proud of. What a fantastic, amazing land you have here. Your people from the First Nations to the most recent immigrants,” Edward said to the crowd.

“The skills and the talents that have shown your journey to where you are today. And your culture and heritage, like the arts, are so brilliantly displayed today. The way you tell your stories and the values you hold dear,” he added.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh addresses the crowd at the national noon ceremony at Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

Spectators then had the chance to enjoy musical performances by Mi’kmaw performer Alicia Murrin, Metis singer Andrian Turenne and Inuit poet Taqralik Partridge.

Later in the day, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds flew over the Capital for about 30 minutes.

“As members of the Canadian Armed Forces, we’re proud to fly for every Canadian, welcoming the world, honouring our heritage, and celebrating the freedom and unity that make this country home,” the Snowbirds said on their Facebook page.

Canada’s Birthday bash continued at 7:00 pm when performers Sarah McLachlan, Coeur de Pirate, Josh Ross, Tom Cochrane, and Mitsou took to the main stage at LeBreton Flats. Events concluded with a big fireworks show at 10:00 p.m.

Dancers perform at Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

Snow birds fly over the peace tower during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

From the evening show

Édith Butler performs at the national evening show at Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

A spectator sits on someones shoulders during the national evening show at Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

Spectators clean up makeup in the rain while waiting for the national evening show at Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

Josh Ross performs at the national evening show at Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

A spectator waves a Canadian flag during the national evening show a Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

Mitsou performs at the national evening show at Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

Édith Butler performs at the national evening show at Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

A rainbow forms over the crowds waiting the national evening show at Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

Fred performs at the national evening show at Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

Jeff Douglas screams during the national evening show at Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

Muzion performs at the national evening show at Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

Sarah McLachlan performs at the national evening show at Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

Tom Cochrane performs at the national evening show at Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

Amanda Marshall performs at the national evening show at Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.