How R.I.S.E Academy is making an ‘Impact’ through food and learning

The sun is going down over the Caldwell Family Centre, and about 40 high schoolers are lining up for a warm meal. On the menu this frigid February night is chicken and potatoes. For dessert, there is a chocolate cake from Costco.

The teens are opening their laptops and getting ready to dive deep into a project they are passionate about. They are all students in Impact, an entrepreneurship program started by the private school R.I.S.E Academy.

It is a transformative initiative “aimed at empowering youth in underserved communities to explore entrepreneurship, problem-solving, and community engagement.” The Rideau Hall Foundation supports the program.

- Advertisement -

“The students get to work with mentors and look at their vision, mission, and business plan for something they want to create. We are working on budgets now, and the next step is applying for grants, which are $500, to get their business off the ground,” said R.I.S.E founder Rebecca Chambers, who used to be an Ottawa Carleton District School Board teacher.

Caldwell Family Centre community support coordinator Alexandra Apps with R.I.S.E Academy founder Rebecca Chambers. Photo by Charlie Senack.

“The neat thing about us is we get to give two forms of currency: High School credits and hopefully money in their pockets,” she added. “It’s also a great way to network and make connections. The mentors provide the students with social capital at a young age. We’ve seen students ask their mentors to help them work on resumes or find a job.”

Run out of the Caldwell Family Centre, the program caters to a community housing group which often lives in poverty and can lack additional educational support. The facility feeds about 200-250 people daily for breakfast and lunch. It’s open to anyone in need and has grown in popularity due to tough economic times.

A local church sponsors Monday dinner for the R.I.S.E students, and Chambers said she’d like to see the program expanded to twice a week because of its popularity.

Alexandra Apps is the community support coordinator for the Caldwell Centre. She said the team offered more programs before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and is now trying to find more ways to partner with other groups. When R.I.S.E showed interest, it was an instant yes.

“It shows the community that we care. There’s room here for youth to have a voice, grow, and show their skills,” said Apps, who’s also mentoring a group baking bread. “The students are doing something that interests them, and it has the impact of empowerment.”

From left to right: Ola Banjoh, Yenna Dushime, and Alec Izere are Impact mentors. Photo by Charlie Senack.

An opportunity to put skills to good use

Grade 12 student Alec Izere mentors students whose projects involve content creation. As a child, the 17-year-old streamed on Twitch and YouTube.

Izere grew up in Burundi, a country located in East Africa. It’s a very different lifestyle than here. That’s part of the reason why he wanted to give back to the younger students.

- Advertisement -

“You don’t get the same opportunities. In my home country, no one is trying to create anything, and education is a privilege. But it’s also seen as if you have a very high status,” said Izere. ”When I got here, seeing that people at a very young age are getting those opportunities, I realized that you need to embark on a career in which you’re inspired.”

His sister Yenna Dushime agrees. She’s working with five girls who are trying to start their own jewelry businesses.

One of those students is 16-year-old Tedia Maniratanta, who got involved with R.I.S.E after finding out about the program through a friend. She chose jewelry for her business plan because the bijouterie can say a lot about someone’s personality.

Tedia Maniratanta (right) and her friend are making hand-made jewelry. Photo by Charlie Senack.

“It’s so elegant, chic, and classy,” said Maniratanta. “When you see someone with jewelry, you think they must be wealthy. It gives a vibe of greatness.”

Rick Dusenge, 16, is also a newcomer to Canada and said it was hard to adapt and socialize in a new climate. He hopes to pick up business skills in the Caldwell program and is organizing a video game event.

“There will be music, a DJ, food, and there’s going to be a prize for the winner,” said Dusenge. “We are working on budgets and finding space to host the event. We plan to invest our grant money into hiring dancers to find a big event venue. Then we are planning to turn our $500 into twice that.”

Chambers said Impact has partnered with Fringe & Foliage, a hair salon and plant shop near Westgate, which will sell some of the students’ products. The students are also planning to attend various farmer’s markets and church craft fairs in the area.

“The program has grown above and beyond my wildest dreams. It’s inspiring to see the group of youth grow every week and see them work on topics they are passionate about. That is how education should be,” said Chambers. “Our world will be better for it.”