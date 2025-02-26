How organizations are dealing with Ottawa’s homelessness crisis

In the early hours of January 6, tragedy struck Ottawa when a man sleeping outside near Elgin Street succumbed to the elements, later dying in hospital.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures that morning dropped to -15°C, with the wind chill making it feel like -20°C. Amy “CharChar” Louttit, shared a heartbreaking message on Facebook: “My brother Roger was found frozen to death on Bank Street.”

This devastating event casts a harsh spotlight on the inadequate support available for those needing shelter during Ottawa’s unforgiving winters.

The City’s 2024 Point-in-Time Survey revealed a sharp increase in homelessness, with the number of individuals in the city’s homeless system nearly doubling in just two years. In 2022, approximately 1,341 people experienced homelessness, a figure that has risen to nearly 3,000 in 2024.

On January 9, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) released a report highlighting the growing toll of homelessness across the province. The report warns that without significant intervention, homelessness in Ontario could double in the next decade, potentially affecting nearly 300,000 people during an economic downturn.

“The scope and scale of homelessness across Ontario’s municipalities is truly staggering,” said AMO President Robin Jones. “Without meaningful provincial action, the quality of life and economic prosperity in Ontario’s communities are at serious risk. We can solve this crisis, but it requires collaboration.”

The report also emphasizes the importance of rent supplements and housing allowances, which achieved universal adoption in 2024 as a cornerstone of Ontario’s housing strategy.

Shelters are feeling the pinch

The City of Ottawa declared a homelessness emergency in 2020. According to the Ottawa Mission, approximately 200 people regularly sleep outside, and shelters face chronic overcapacity.

“All shelters in the city have been operating at over 100 per cent capacity for the past several years,” said Aileen Leo, Director of Communications at the Ottawa Mission.

Leo attributes the crisis to decades of public policy decisions that shifted housing responsibilities from governments to the private market.

“The situation has gotten much worse, with emergency shelters such as ours constantly full and the number of people living in encampments sky rocketing,” she added.

The Ottawa Mission won’t turn anyone away when the temperature drops, but it results in people needing to sleep in chairs and on mats in the lounge waiting area.

The Ottawa Mission is dealing with a surge of people seeking its services. Photo by Charlie Senack.

To further add to demand, asylum seekers from other counties have been heading to the Mission for support. CEO Peter Tilley said that at its peak, 67 per cent of its clients were newcomers, putting pressure on its resources. That number is now down to about 27 per cent.

“This is a unique group of people who were abandoned by one level of government or another while we opened up the borders. We’ve always been a welcoming country, but there was no plan for those people,” said Tilley. ”Most of the people I’ve spoken to are teachers, pharmacists; one gentleman was a cab driver back home. They are leaving war-torn countries with no plan for housing, no plan for employment, no plan for processing their papers.”

Even when shelters have available space, some individuals choose to remain outside due to past negative experiences in shelters, untreated mental health challenges, the perception that shelters are overcrowded, restrictions preventing them from bringing their pets, and more.

The primary challenge lies in the severe shortage of affordable and supportive housing. Rising rents have led to an increasing number of people experiencing homelessness. With shelters already operating over capacity, individuals often face days-long waits for an available bed.

Economic times also aren’t helping

The affordable housing crisis stems from a persistent shortage exacerbated by the financialization of the housing market. Contributing factors include the removal of rent controls for buildings constructed after November 2018, along with renovictions and demovictions. With average rents over $2,000 per month, housing has become unaffordable not only for low-income individuals but also for many middle-income earners.

While temporary shelters provide crucial respite, long-term solutions require permanent housing. Declining an offer means restarting the entire application process. The Social Housing Registry of Ottawa admits that demand far outstrips supply, leaving many in limbo.

Addiction and mental health issues are also significant barriers to housing. The Housing First model aims to address these by prioritizing immediate access to housing, followed by supportive services.

In a study published by McGill University, Housing First is described as “a recovery-oriented approach in which staff believe that all individuals deserve and have a right to housing with no pre-conditions.”

Operation Come Home operates all its housing programs within this framework. Executive Director John Heckbert said, “The core principles of Housing First are the current best practice to help people end their experience with homelessness.”

Organizations like Options Housing tackle the reluctance of landlords to rent to low-income or at-risk individuals and families by offering direct housing allowances and ongoing support. Clients benefit from a housing allowance paid directly to landlords by the City of Ottawa, and the organization provides landlords with additional assistance for rent-related concerns when needed.

The program can also access Ottawa’s Landlord Damage Fund to cover damages beyond normal wear and tear.

Despite the challenges, there are reasons for optimism. Heckbert shared that Operation Come Home has already housed four youth this January and is excited about their master leasing initiative under the HousingWorks brand.

“Through HousingWorks, we can end youth homelessness in Ottawa by the end of 2028,” he said.

The AMO report highlights plans for significant expansions in affordable and community housing. Additionally, Ottawa doubled its budget for affordable housing in 2023, a move Leo describes as a critical step forward.

Locally, the In From the Cold program at Parkdale United Church runs every Saturday from Jan 4 to March 22, 2025. Guests are treated to a delicious four-course meal and live music performed by local bands, all offered free of charge.

This past fall, the program welcomed an average of 109 guests per week — a 35 per cent increase from the previous year. It also served a total of 2,064 meals, marking a 40 per cent rise.

Leftovers were shared with guests and community partners. Since its inception in November 2002 with just 35 attendees, IFTC has grown significantly in popularity over its 22-year history.