Here’s what’s happening at LeBreton Flats this Canada Day

Canada’s biggest birthday party returns to the capital on July 1, with LeBreton Flats once again serving as the heart of celebrations expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors.

The annual Canada Day festivities, organized by Canadian Heritage, will feature a full day of programming stretching from morning until late evening. While LeBreton Flats Park remains the main venue, celebrations will also take place on Parliament Hill, in front of the Supreme Court of Canada, throughout downtown Ottawa and across the river in Old Hull.

LeBreton Flats will open at 9 a.m., with family-friendly activities, interactive exhibits, food vendors and live entertainment continuing throughout the day. The National Noon Ceremony begins at noon and includes musical performances, cultural celebrations and appearances by special guests.

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The festivities continue into the evening with the National Evening Show from 8 to 10 p.m., featuring performances by Alessia Cara, Barenaked Ladies, Isabelle Boulay, Loud, TOBi, Adrian Sutherland, Naomi and other Canadian artists. The celebration concludes with the Tim Hortons Canada Day Fireworks lighting up the sky over the Ottawa River beginning at approximately 10 p.m.

A rainbow forms over the crowds waiting the national evening show at Lebreton Flats during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Photo by Keito Newman.

Those looking to avoid the largest crowds can still enjoy plenty of Canada Day programming elsewhere downtown.

The lawn in front of the Supreme Court of Canada will host free activities throughout the day, including outdoor yoga, live entertainment, interactive games, cultural performances and one of the last public opportunities to tour the historic Supreme Court building before it closes for major restoration work later this summer.

Parliament Hill will once again serve as one of the official celebration sites, with large viewing screens allowing visitors to watch the National Noon Ceremony and Evening Show while enjoying activities nearby.

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Across the river, Old Hull will host its own concerts, performances and family programming in a festival atmosphere.

Throughout downtown, visitors can expect pop-up performances, cultural demonstrations, photo installations and interactive exhibits celebrating Canada’s history, diversity and creativity.

Many national museums, including the Canadian War Museum and Canadian Museum of History, will also offer free admission for Canada Day.

The City of Ottawa is encouraging residents to plan ahead, noting that road closures, security screening and large crowds are expected throughout the downtown core.

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Officials recommend taking OC Transpo, which is offering free service throughout Canada Day, or walking and cycling where possible. Visitors are also reminded to bring reusable water bottles, wear sunscreen and prepare for hot weather, as temperatures are expected to climb into the 30 C range.

A full schedule of Canada Day activities, maps and visitor information is available through Canadian Heritage.