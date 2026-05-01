Hearing Health is a Key Component to Healthy Aging

*This article is sponsored by Treat Hearing*

May is Speech and Hearing Month, a time to pay attention to your hearing at every stage of life.

Treat Hearing, located at 170 Booth Street, is celebrating by inviting the community to take thenext step in their hearing health. Mention this article and receive a free hearing check.

With more than three thousand families helped and consistently excellent customer reviews, Treat Hearing is recognized for providing exceptional hearing care and effective hearing solutions.

Why Hearing Health Matters

Hearing is more than just listening—it’s a vital part of how we experience the world. Even mild hearing loss can make conversations or attending social events frustrating. Over time, avoiding these situations can lead to social isolation and affect your quality of life.

Research shows that hearing loss can negatively affect the brain. Studies led by Dr. Frank Lin indicate that reduced auditory input can reduce neural activity in the auditory cortex and that hearing loss is associated with increased risk of cognitive decline. Straining to hear can also tax the prefrontal lobe, due to the increased cognitive effort required to listen through a hearing loss.

Early Detection Makes a Difference

With early assessment and proper support, hearing loss can be effectively managed. Detecting changes in your hearing allows you to take action before difficulties affect daily life. A hearing check allows you to:

• Accurately evaluate your hearing levels

• Identify specific challenges affecting your everyday activities

• Understand how hearing solutions can be beneficial

Acting early is crucial—while untreated hearing loss can lead to isolation from family, friends, and the community, The Lancet Medical Journal points out that hearing loss and the #1 “modifiable” risk factor for dementia… the recommendation from the medical community is unambiguous: even mild hearing loss should be treated, if possible.

Take Action Today

To celebrate Speech and Hearing Month, Treat Hearing is offering free hearing checks this month only, while spots are still available.

Call 613-567-3644 or visit treatyourhearing.ca to book your appointment.