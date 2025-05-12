Have you visited Wellington West’s renovated Giant Tiger?

By Aicha Chamor

Giant Tiger has re-opened its Wellington West store with a refreshed layout to enhance the shopping experience and help customers find affordable essentials more easily.

The Hintonburg community can expect a fresh layout that makes it easier to find everyday essentials. With grocery items now on the first floor, customers can find fresh fruits, dairy, laundry supplies and personal care products all in one place.

“We are here to build stronger communities, not just for today, but for tomorrow,” said Alison Scarlett, the head of public relations. “We invest in our communities and we want to make them stronger and more sustainable.”

In addition to grocery items, the store now offers a wide selection of beauty products, including makeup, skin care, hair care and body care.

Giant Tiger’s approach to beauty is especially appealing in today’s economic climate, as many shoppers are looking for affordable alternatives to expensive products.

“You might be able to buy one or two items at a competitor, but at Giant Tiger, you can fill a bag with multiple items, making for a more exciting shopping experience,” said Andrew Courtice, the general manager of beauty and Health & Wellness.

Giant Tiger said its mission is to provide more affordable options to Hintonburg residents. Photo by Aicha Chamor.

The beauty section is designed to cater to the specific needs of the Hintonburg community. Courtice said that the product selection is tailored to local preferences, allowing franchise owners to choose items based on what their customers want.

With the launch of private label products under the Guy & Value brand, the store is committed to providing quality items without putting a strain on customers’ budgets.

“We take this very personally and actively seek out products that help save our customers money every day when they shop,” said Jason Gardiner, general merchandise manager.

The Hintonburg store originally opened its doors in 1974 and has proudly served the community for over 51 years. The recent redesign is a testament to Giant Tiger’s promise to adapt to the needs of its customers.

“We have seen this community change and grow and just like this community has changed and grown, so has our store,” said Scarlett.