Grassroots Music Festival coming to First Unitarian Church 

The Grassroots Festival, a multifaceted event featuring workshops, auction items, and musical performances, blooms at the First Unitarian Church Apr 24-27, headlined by roots rocker Devin Cuddy and folk star Lynn Miles.

Celebrating its 13th year, the 2025 edition is “interactive” and “inclusive,” said producer Alison Bowie.

Additional performers include The Dusty Drifters, Evangeline Gentle, The Barrow Gang Buskers, and a children’s show by Kiki, Koko and Kevin. Workshops for this year’s festival feature gardening with radio host Ed Lawrence, guitar with Vince Halfhide, and songwriting with Juno Award winner Miles. Items for the silent auction go live Apr 10, and consist of donations from Canadian businesses.

“There will be day-trip opportunities to neighbouring towns to discover hidden gems, including restaurants, specialty shops, and studios,” previewed Grace Smith, who is in charge of the auction. “Canadians are choosing to vacation and support businesses in this country more than ever [in response to geopolitical tensions].”

Headlining Sat Apr 26, Cuddy said he has been thinking about his identity as a Canadian musician lately. Typically writing from a third person perspective and touring almost exclusively in Canada, our country inspires Cuddy’s compositions.

“All of this has been collected from Canada, from BC to the East coast and everywhere in between. It is a reflection of the people that I have come across in my travels.”

While meeting new people and hearing their stories fuels Cuddy’s musicality, the pandemic lockdowns were especially diﬃcult. Unable to interact with source material at the height of COVID19, Cuddy’s creative process stalled.

“The woodshed approach of locking yourself in a room to write was not a very eﬀective way for me to create,” said Cuddy. “It was not the most productive time for me. I know lots of artists say it was productive for them. I realized how tied my creative process was to touring or simply existing in that normal society.”

The bulk of Cuddy’s latest album, Dear Jane, was written before and after the pandemic. However, the title track came to him while homebound watching the ‘70s television series M*A*S*H. Another track is inspired by a Harry Connick Jr. guest spot on ‘80s sitcom Cheers.

“Perhaps that is what I got out of the pandemic,” Cuddy mused. “Mirroring pop culture, specifically from the ‘70s and ‘80s evidentially.”

Growing up in a “special situation” as the son of the frontman for Blue Rodeo, Cuddy says he was “encouraged – no, not encouraged – forced” to take music lessons. Piano and trumpet were Cuddy’s original instruments before picking up guitar while studying jazz at York University.

“The trick I learned was to play six songs on guitar that made you think I could play guitar. If the guitar came around a seventh time, I might be exposed,” Cuddy laughed.

Immersed in the “musician lifestyle” since childhood, Cuddy said he “slowly decided” on this path paved with keys and strings.

“Now that I am further into [a career in music] and getting older, I realize how much that decision was linked to being around music growing up. Not sure if when I was younger I acknowledged that connection as much as I would now,” Cuddy said. “There is a great joy in making music with my family as well. During the pandemic, I realized I am very lucky to have been given those opportunities to do what we do together as a family. It is a very special and lucky lifestyle that I get to lead.”

As for his Grassroots Festival set, with opener Josh Ritchie, Cuddy says they will perform from the band’s entire catalogue, and maybe workshop some new songs.

“We love coming to Ottawa and have for years,” said Cuddy. “We always have great shows and great audiences. Absolutely one of our favourites.”

For more information on the Grassroots Festival visit: ottawagrassrootsfestival.com