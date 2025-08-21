Get ready for fall with Dovercourt

*This article is sponsored by the Dovercourt Recreation Centre*

As the sun continues to shine, the Dovercourt team is already looking ahead and preparing for an exciting fall session. At Dovercourt, September marks the beginning of a new year filled with dynamic programs and activities for all ages.

Kicking off the season, Dovercourt introduces its popular “Try It Week,” running from September 8 to 14. This special week allows participants to explore various recreation and fitness classes without a commitment, providing the perfect chance to discover new interests. Registration for “Try It Week” opens on August 17, so mark your calendars to secure your spot in classes that interest you.

Aquatic enthusiasts can start fall swim lessons on September 13, with registration already open. Dovercourt proudly offers the Lifesaving Society’s nationally recognized “Swim for Life” program, known for its evidence-based and effective instruction. The program is led by National-level trainers and a dedicated team of qualified staff who are passionate about teaching children how to swim safely and confidently.

Recreational drop-in swims will resume when the pool reopens on Saturday, September 13, providing flexible options for swimmers seeking casual fun or fitness.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Fit Pass is available year-round, providing access to over 45 classes each week. Registered specialty and aqua fitness classes begin on September 8, offering a wide range of options, including yoga, strength training, spinning, Pilates, and Zumba. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just beginning your fitness journey, there’s a class to suit your goals.

Dovercourt’s sessional recreation programs begin on September 15, featuring a diverse selection of activities in arts, sports, music, theatre, and more. Additionally, one-session recreation workshops are available for those eager to try something new without committing to a full session, making it easy to explore different interests.

Adding to the fall festivities is a “Movie in the Park” event on Friday, September 12. This community gathering under the stars offers a perfect evening of entertainment for families and friends.

With a comprehensive lineup of programs and events, Dovercourt’s fall season promises a vibrant period of learning, fitness, and community connection. Don’t miss out—register early and embrace a new year of exciting opportunities.