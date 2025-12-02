Former journalist Joanne Chianello says she will run for city council in Kitchissippi

Former Ottawa Citizen and CBC municipal affairs journalist Joanne Chianello has confirmed that she intends to put her name on the ballot for Kitchissippi Ward Councillor in next fall’s municipal election.

Chianello, who currently works as a senior advisor at StrategyCorp, confirmed speculation about her potential municipal run on social media after being asked about it during a recent CBC Radio panel.

“I am all for transparency and accountability, so I had no problem with that,” wrote Chianello. “And to be honest, I’ve been telling anyone who is remotely interested that I am planning to run for council in Kitchissippi ward in the October 26, 2026 election. So it’s hardly a secret.”

- Advertisement -

The seat in Kitchissippi will be up for grabs next fall after the current three-term incumbent Coun. Jeff Leiper announced his intentions to run for Mayor.

Chianello got her start as a reporter at the Financial Post in 1992 and then spent over two decades at the Ottawa Citizen before joining the CBC newsroom in 2016. During her time at the Canadian Broadcaster, she broke the story on sexual misconduct allegations made against College Ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli. Chianello also is co-host of the ‘Better Ottawa’ podcast with Neil Saravanamuttoo and Jon Willing.

With the municipal election scheduled for Oct. 26, 2026, Chianello said she intends to plan an official campaign launch in the spring. She is the first person to confirm her name will be on the ballot for Kitchissippi Ward. Daniel Stringer, who has run in four municipal elections since 2003, confirmed to KT he will not be running again.

“I am spending the coming months learning even more about the incredible community I’ve called home for a quarter-century, and listening to the issues on the minds of residents and local business owners,” wrote Chianello. “It’s early days — but I’m excited for the conversations ahead.”