Flood watch in place for the Britannia Beach neighbourhood

Water levels and flows have been steadily rising along the Ottawa River due to recent rainfall combined with ongoing snowmelt in the northern basin. Additional increases are expected over the coming days, with further rain and meltwater forecast.

According to the Ottawa River Regulation Secretariat, flood-prone areas from Arnprior to Hawkesbury

remain at risk. Current forecasts suggest that water levels on the main Ottawa River will remain

55 – 80 cm below the 2019 historic flood levels, and below 2023 peak levels.

Pembroke to Britannia: Minor flood levels have been exceeded, with potential for

major flooding in some locations starting Friday.

Gatineau (Hull Marina) to Hawkesbury: Minor flood thresholds have been exceeded;

peak levels are expected to stay below major flood limits.

Elevated water levels are forecast to persist beyond May 5, 2025, with an updated statement to follow.

- Advertisement -

This advisory includes flood-prone locations such as Lake Coulonge, Chats Lake, Britannia /

Lac Deschênes, Pointe-Gatineau, Cumberland, Clarence-Rockland, and Hawkesbury.

Area-Specific Forecasts

Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA):

Constance Bay: Water levels expected to rise ~25 cm by weekend. This remains about 35 cm below the 2023 peak. Flooding of low-lying properties, roads, and shoreline structures is possible.

Residents should monitor shoreline conditions and prepare accordingly.

Rideau Valley Conservation Authority (RVCA):

Britannia (Grandview Rd, Belltown Community): Expected rise of ~30 cm by weekend, about 15 cm below 2023 levels. Low-lying yards, parks, and roads may experience localized flooding.

East of Cumberland Village (Boisé Village, Morin Rd, Léo Lane): Anticipated rise of ~25 cm by weekend, ~75 cm below 2023 peaks. Potential access issues along Boisé Lane; residents should prepare for restricted road access.

- Advertisement - Bloomfields Flowers West For over 20 years, Bloomfields has cultivated an elevated retail and online experience for a dedicated following in Ottawa and beyond. At the core,... Your dollar goes far at the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore *This article is sponsored by Habitat for Humanity* The grand opening of the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore is set for Sunday, Dec. 8,...

South Nation Conservation (SNC):

Clarence-Rockland (Voisine Road and Old Highway 17): Forecasted increase of ~30 cm by weekend, ~35 cm below 2023 levels. Low-lying areas near the river and some municipal roads may experience water on the roadway; residents should secure property and monitor updates

Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR):

Hawkesbury: Expected rise of ~20 cm by weekend, ~25 cm below 2023 peaks. Shoreline properties, parks, and some access roads could be affected.

Note: Forecasted increases are relative to water levels measured as of 8:00 a.m., May 1, 2025.

These projections depend on the rate of remaining snowmelt in the Upper Ottawa River Watershed and the amount of rainfall received over the coming days.

Some useful tips

Residents in flood prone or low-lying areas, historically susceptible to flooding, should take the necessary

precautions to protect their property. Please ensure: