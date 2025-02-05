Five Valentines Day date spots in Westboro and Wellington West

By Christina Korotkov

Love is in the air as a few of Ottawa’s locally owned restaurants get ready for Valentine’s Day.

Whether you’re looking to have a cozy or elevated dining experience out, or maybe a night in, we’re confident that our local businesses will come through with making the day special for you and your loved ones. Erring on the side of practicality, don’t forget that February 15 is the last weekend to take advantage of the HST tax-free break, Randy Fitzpatrick of Petit Bill’s reminds us.

Hintonburg Public House

Their elevated pup fare, crafted in-house from scratch, boasts the ultimate local comfort food. Pair a meal with fun craft beer, wine, or a cocktail. They haven’t excluded anyone and offer a non-alcoholic menu. You won’t have to worry about any surprises or expensive set menus, but they do have a few treats to make the day extra special.

They’ll be opening earlier on Friday Feb 14 at 10am for brunch. Drinks and dinner will commence after brunch, from 3pm to 10pm. Some late-night fun is planned until midnight, but they will more than likely stay open later if it’s busy.

Hintonburg Public House wants to remind guests that it is a school PA Day. Kids are welcome during the day for brunch and board games

Reservations are always recommended, but there is room for walk-ins.

hintonburgpublichouse.ca

1020 Wellington St. W

(613) 722-3887

Trio Bistro and Lounge

Known for their cozy environment, the 32-seat bistro is the spot for community members to unwind and share elevated comfort foods with a fantastic cocktail selection. Featured works by artists are displayed and available for purchase throughout the room.

Executive Chef Rob Plummer will pause the regular menu for Valentine’s Day and extend the features beyond the holiday.

One item he’s excited about is a vegetarian take on a scallop dish. Trimming king oyster mushrooms allows them to mimic scallops. Once cooked, they’ll be served with a truffle pea puree, toasted coconut gremolata, fried daikon, pomegranate butter sauce, and pomegranate seeds.

“We’re trying to be comfortable and approachable. We’re not trying to be fancy. We want people to be able to come in and relax and enjoy their evening,” said Plummer.

Servers will provide wine and cocktail pairing suggestions based on guests’ orders.

Parking can be found behind the restaurant.

Reservations may be made online or by phone. There is space for walk-ins at the bar.

www.triowestboro.com

307D Richmond Rd

(613) 722-3887

The Cupcake Lounge. Facebook photo.

The Cupcake Lounge

To start off the celebrations, consider signing up for their Valentine’s Day Trivia on Feb 13 at 7pm. Categories will be based on romance books and novels, movies, and music. Reservations are required. Teams may be between 2-4 people, capping out at about 6 teams.

If you’re looking for something to bring home, dessert boxes are back, along with conversation heart cookies, heart-shaped cake pops, and many other heart-shaped items. Owner Laura Porter says the rosettes and roses box ($75) is the best seller.

“We do red roses and some pink roses – a box of 12. On either side of those are six cupcakes decorated for our Valentine’s Day theme.”

They are available online, email, and by phone for pre-order.

Porter mentioned one Valentine’s Day memory that stands out because it inspired them to offer more individual items.

“It was towards the end of the day and we had one guy come in. We had one single rose left and he bought the single rose, a single cake pop, and we had a little plaque that said ‘I Love You.’ He was over the moon, calling it the ‘one stop shop’,” Porter said. “We don’t know his name, but we shout-out to him pretty often over here.”

Vegan and gluten free options are available, and they can accommodate nut-free requests. Custom orders are always welcomed, and they are more than happy to offer delivery.

thecupcakelounge.com

324 Richmond Rd

(613) 862-0926

Petit Bill’s Bistro

The mid-sized French-Canadian bistro is doing what it does best, serving up some “down home” comfort food for Valentine’s Day. On February 14, they will be offering a table d’hôte ($80/person or $150/couple) and a wine pairing will be available. To ensure fellow industry workers don’t miss out on the Valentine’s celebrations, selected items from the table d’hôte, along with their regular menu, will also be available on February 13 and 15. Guests can rest assured that there will be options for dietary preferences. Petit Bill’s will feature a fish item, a meat item, and there is always a vegan choice available.

Petit Bill’s is very popular among first dates, says co-owner Randy Fitzpatrick. “They will have come in for their first date and they always come around for Valentine’s Day, which is always special. We had someone come in on Valentine’s Day evening, in 2020, right before the pandemic hit, and they did a gender reveal,” recalled Fitzpatrick.

Reservations are recommended, but there is some space for walk-ins.

petitbillsbistro.com

1293 Wellington St. W

(613) 729-2500

Elise

The new addition to Westboro opened its doors on December 10 and will be hosting their very first Valentine’s Day. Open for lunch at 11am and serving their regular menu, they’ll close around 2:30pm to prepare for their 5pm dinner service. Only serving their dinner for two ($80/person or $160/couple) that night, the menu will include a sharing-style concept with French classics. Without giving too much away, Chef de Cuisine Kat Ferries mentions beef bourguignon, Dover sole, and oysters Rockefeller.

“Think rich, decadent, and sort of indulgent, a nice way to spend a Friday night with someone you care about,” said Ferries.

The interior features original brick to pay homage to one of the original founders of Westboro, William and Eliza Lowry. The modern French restaurant invites patrons to pop in at any point during opening hours and enjoy themselves, whether that’s for a quick bite at lunch or a glass of wine late at night.

Reservations are encouraged, but there will be room for walk-ins.

eliseottawa.ca

381B Winona A

613-792-9690