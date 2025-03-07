Five unique tropical plants for your home 

By Jack Barkley

Want to add some greenery to your living space? Here are five different plants that will bring character and life into your home.

Begonia maculata ‘Wightii’

For those who love bold character and originality, then the Begonia maculata ‘wightii’ will pique your interest with its eccentric shiny silver polka-dot pattern and rich olive green leaves with vibrant burgundy underside – not to mention its angel wing-like appearance. It’s a member of the Begoniaceae family that finds its origins in the tropical rainforests of Brazil. This explains its love of bright-dappled/indirect light, high humidity, and moist, well-draining growth media. This plant needs intermediate care and will reward you with beautiful foliage and occasional flowers when you meet its needs.

Begonia maculata ‘Wightii’. Photo by Jack Barkley.

Philodendron erubescens ‘Pink Princess’ and ‘White Princess’

If the image of lush pink on mysterious shadowy green foliage feeds your whimsy then the Philodendron erubescens ‘Pink Princess’ may be your new botanical interest. However, if vibrant green and white variegated leaves, with candy cane-like stems and the occasional pink variegated leaf are more to your liking, then the Philodendron erubescens ‘White Princess,’ may be your new obsession. Both are of the same species, erubescens, and originate in Central/South American rainforests. They love similar conditions to that of the Begonia maculata.

Alocasia micholitziana ‘Frydek’

This staple of the plant community is renowned for its stunning, vibrant large green foliage and contrastingly bright white venation that gives it a beautiful yet cartoonish appearance. As a member of the Aracae family from the very warm and humid rainforests of the Philippines, it needs a constant warm temperature and high humidity. This plant is as beautiful as it is fastidious.

Alocasia micholitziana ‘Frydek’. Photo by Jack Barkley.

It needs to be in moist yet not water-logged growth media as it is susceptible to root rot. It may trick plant owners into thinking it is dead with a dormancy period when there is a drop in temperature indoors. This plant is more for the experienced plant parent. However, if you can meet its needs, it will reward you with beautiful foliage.

Monstera deliciosa ‘Thai constellation’

The Monstera deliciosa (aka Swiss-cheese plant) is likely the image that appears in your mind when you think of tropical plants other than palm trees, as its split leaves and fenestrations have climbed their way into pop culture. Although the species finds its origins in the forests of Mexico, the ‘Thai constellation’ cultivar, with its marbled and nebular appearance, originates in its namesake of Thailand. This mutant is believed to have been found by a grower on the side of the road. Decades later, it was produced and sold to those who could afford the plant, given its rarity at the time. This monstera is revered for its natural and stable variegation as it does not lose its creamy patterns. This aroid is significantly susceptible to root rot and is known to grow slower than the non-variegated version.

Monstera deliciosa ‘Thai constellation’. Photo by Jack Barkley.

Anthurium crystallinum

With a similar velvety green appeal to its aroid relative – the Alocasia Frydek – the crystallinum is a rare beauty with its large green foliage and shiny silver venation. The crystallinum finds its origins in the rainforests of Central America. It requires a similar environment to the Frydek. Humidity is a must, as low humidity affects growth and leads to blemishes on leaf edges.