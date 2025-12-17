Five things about Julie Findlay, Westboro’s ‘Mom in the Know’

It can be difficult to think of just a few words to sum up Julie Findlay. She’s a television host, a philanthropist, and educator – but better yet, ‘Mom in the Know’ – a lifestyle brand she crafted to help other parents with young families.

That journey began in 2006, when Findlay started appearing on local television networks to share tips and advice that other parents could find helpful. That was the same year she became a mom and thought it could be a good way to continue engaging in the community.

Findlay’s first regular role was with Leanne Cusack on CTV News at noon. Cusack

coincidentally helped Findlay develop the ‘Mom in the Know’ brand after the name she wanted – ‘Mom on the Go’ was taken. Then came appearances on Global Kingston, Breakfast Television in Montreal, in Ottawa’s Parenting Times magazine and Ottawa Outdoors.

Recently, Findlay began her own show on Rogers Cable 22 called ‘Ottawa in the Know’. It is branded a “fun magazine-style show” that highlights local guests and talent who are making a difference in the community.

“We want to show Ottawa’s best-kept secrets and spotlight people and organizations that make Ottawa thrive,” Findlay recently told KT. “It’s hard to get everyone’s voice on the news because so many people are doing great work in this city. I am excited to provide a time and space to help support that.”

Each interview is about eight minutes long, and two new episodes are filmed weekly. They then air during various prime time slots throughout the week.

Findlay’s outgoing personality is rooted in her childhood in Borden Farm, a quiet then-suburban community in Nepean near Merivale Road and Viewmount Drive. She says it was a Hallmark-style environment where everyone knew their neighbour, children played on the streets, and access to activity was everywhere.

While much of her life has been in the public eye, KT sat down with Findlay to learn some details you may not know about the ‘Mom in the Know.’

Photos by Keito Newman.

1. Findlay began her career as a teacher

Before her days as a television host and being a household name in Ottawa, Findlay worked as a school teacher.

“I had an opportunity to teach English as a second language in Mexico in 1998, and I realized the importance at that point of supporting others,” she said. “I began my career at Ashbury College, where I taught grade 13 sociology and grade 11 English. Then I moved onto various grades across the board.”

Findlay said she “absolutely loved” being in the classroom, but put the profession behind her in 2006 when her first daughter was born.

“I loved the opportunity to empower students to learn, grow and become critical thinkers,” said Findlay. “But it was a natural occurrence to leave teaching because I then had an opportunity to provide education through a different method on-air.”

2. Collaborating and connecting

When Findlay’s kids were young, she was always involved in their school and sporting communities. But her philanthropic efforts never stopped there.

She has been part of the Ottawa Network for Education, Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation’s Lemonade Standemonium, and The Ottawa Heart Institute’s Jump in Campaign. Snowsuit Fund, Ottawa Mission, Parkdale Food Centre and community Food Banks, to name just a few.

“I really love connecting and collaborating. Ottawa is such a perfect city where those two passions fit so easily together,” Findlay said. “Our city is broken off into neighbourhoods, and each has a hub where you can connect, whether a recreation centre, a food pantry or a food centre. One in five children goes to school hungry. That’s why the breakfast programs and all of these sorts of programs exist: to help families and young people.”

3. A foodie

Findlay spends a lot of time in the kitchen. She continues to work as a spokesperson for Foodland Ontario and Egg Farmers of Ontario. You can still see her appear on various television networks promoting healthy, family-friendly dishes.

“It really was just a coincidence one day when my good friend Korey Kealey asked me to help her with a demo for moms showing them how to prepare food easily alongside the dieticians of Canada,” Findlay recalled. “I became hooked on ensuring people were eating healthy, and I have a real passion for supporting local farmers and produce.”

So what is ‘Mom in the Know’ making in her kitchen these days?

“I love pumpkin pie made from scratch,” says Findlay. “I also love making salads because they change with every season.”

Garden salads are a good go-to for this time of year, added Findlay. Now with root vegetables on the way – soups on!

4. From workaholic to fitness fanatic

When Findlay asked her husband, in preparation for this interview, how he would describe her, the word he used was a “fitness-aholic.”

As a way of unwinding after running around the city, Findlay likes to play sports and work out most mornings. She has been playing Ultimate since high school; her ‘Trophy Wives’ team recently won a gold medal at the 2025 USAU Masters Championship in the great grandmaster women’s division.

“I have always been a runner, which made it an easy entrance to every sport, but Ultimate was the one I stayed with and continued to play at national and world club levels,” said Findlay.

That passion is partly thanks to her father, who encouraged participating in sports when growing up and never missed a game.

Findlay also uses her athletic background to mesh with her nutrition teachings.

“We have lots of issues with food security and healthy active living. If ‘Mom in the Know’ and ‘Ottawa in the Know’ can provide the community with solutions and helpful tips, we can help people get through those harder times,” said Findlay.

5. Findlay does not think Ottawa is a boring city

Findlay describes Ottawa as “the biggest small city,” full of hidden gems and treasures.

“In the fall, you must take advantage of the free shuttle to Gatineau Park to see the trees changing colours. In the summer, we seem to have more music festivals every year, which is just fantastic,” she said. “Lansdowne is a great place, too, and both of our soccer teams have just made the playoffs. Museums are also a great option because they are becoming more engaging for everyone. But one of my favourite places has to be the library.”