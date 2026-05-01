Fitness, fun, and community at the Soloway Jewish Centre

*This article is sponsored by the Soloway Jewish Centre*

The Soloway JCC has everything to keep you and your family happy, healthy and fit.

SJCC members enjoy a full fitness experience, including an indoor saltwater pool, modern fitness centre, and a gymnasium with basketball and Pickleball. We also offer one-on-one basketball training for those looking to develop their skills in a more focused setting. Certified personal trainers are on hand to help you achieve your fitness goals, including personalized training in the pool for a unique and effective workout experience.

With more than 50 classes on the Group Fitness Schedule, most included in your membership, there are a wide range of ways to keep fit and have fun. Our high energy classes include PowerPump, Yoga Flow, Fusion Fitness, Tai Chi, Pilates and so much more!

Take your workout outside with an invigorating and social walk with Nordic Pole Walking or dip in the pool for one of our popular aquafit classes.

The SJCC is a proud partner of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, offering Heart Wise Fitness classes for those with cardiac disease or for anyone who wants the reassurance of heart-friendly programming.

Looking for personalized support? Our certified personal trainers are here to help you reach your goals with customized fitness plans. Plus, our Body Composition Testing goes beyond the scale to give you a deeper understanding of your health and progress.

Now’s the perfect time to start your membership and enjoy our outdoor pool all summer!

Come in for a free tour and get started today! 21 Nadolny Sachs Private (one block south of Carling off Broadview) – (613) 798-9818