Fall Savings at New Habitatfor Humanity ReStore

Fall is the perfect time for those long-awaited home improvement projects, whether outside or in, and there’s no better place to start than the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The brand-new location at Unit #118-250 City Centre Avenue is your one-stop shop for quality furniture, appliances, building materials, and home goods, all at discounted prices and no HST.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa stands alone as the only local charity offering affordable homeownership programs in the Ottawa area. By building secure, decent homes, they help bridge the gap between renting and traditional home buying. Even better—Habitat homes are permanently affordable. All three ReStore locations in Ottawa are proudly owned and operated by the local Habitat and donations and purchases help more homeowners build better lives for themselves and their families.

In addition, every piece donated and sold by ReStore is another item diverted from local landfills, which greatly improves the environmental impact of the entire city. Last year, its Ottawa locations diverted over 2.2 million pounds of waste from local landfills, and they’re hoping this new store will help them beat that amount this year!

And after your fall cleanup, you can donate that gently used furniture or reno material right back! The ReStore gratefully accepts furniture, appliances, building materials, and home décor. Your donations help stock the shelves, support local families, and keep reusable items out of the landfill.

While hiring for the new location has wrapped up, there are still plenty of ways to get involved. Habitat for Humanity ReStore is always looking for enthusiastic volunteers to support its efforts. Whether you’re lending a hand on the sales floor or helping advance Habitat’s work in other ways, there’s a role for you. To find out more about volunteering, reach out to Julie, the Community Engagement Coordinator, at volunteer@habitatgo.ca.

And don’t forget—ReStore purchases are tax-free, which means even more savings for a cause that truly builds futures for those most in need.