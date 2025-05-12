Counter-protesters drown out anti-trans activists on Broadview

There was a sea of bright rainbows and chants to end transphobia outside Broadview Public School on April 25 as dozens of counter-protesters rallied against a group of far-right activists.

For the third time in three years, an anti-trans movement marched down Broadview Avenue to protest against what they call “gender ideology” being taught in schools.

Key players in attendance included ”Billboard Chris” Elston — who has rallied worldwide for “Education over Indoctrination” — former Lanark—Frontenac—Lennox and Addington MPP Randy Hillier, and Peoples Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier.

But they were met by an even bigger crowd who made it clear their hateful presence wasn’t welcomed. Members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and allies held signs which read “refuse to be your child’s first bully” and “trans is beautiful.”

One of the counter-protest organizers, Emily Quaile, said it was important to rally behind a community that has been increasingly targeted for their existence.

”The last few generations of queer folk in North America have fought tooth and nail for equal rights, but I think recent clawbacks show us that if we live in an unequal society, then our rights are always at risk,” she said.

A counter-demonstrator holds up a sign demanding protection for transgender individuals. Photo by Charlie Senack.

In the United States, President Donald Trump recently declared that the country will only have two genders: male and female. There have also been rollbacks on allowing transgender athletes to compete on the teams they identify with.

Changes are also occurring in Canada. In Alberta, hormonal treatment, puberty blockers and gender-confirmation surgery for children 15 years old and younger have been banned.

“We just kept fighting the same old thing, and we’re still getting beat up on the streets,” said Quaile, who noted she was the victim of anti-queer violence in 2006. “I’m terrified of what comes next because I’m not seeing enough allyship and real support for this movement. It needs to be extremely vocally condemned.”

This is the third time both sides have gathered outside Broadview Public School in recent years to demonstrate their opposing views. The last round of rallies were held on June 9, 2023 when hundreds of counter protesters were in attendance.

At times, the demonstration on Broadview got heated, with intense words exchanged between the two sides. If someone from the far-right side crossed over, flags were shoved in their faces, and a wall of people blocked them from passing by.

Ottawa Police said two people were arrested and released under the Trespass to Property Act.