Concerts and christmas markets: Events happening throughout Ottawa in November 

It is hard to believe it is already November!

While that means the snow will soon fall, it also brings the return of the holiday season. And with so many activities happening throughout the city this month, there is no excuse to stay indoors.

Metcalfe Christmas Market

Nov 8, Greely Community Centre, 1448 Meadow Dr

All of the vendors are local, and make, create, bake or grow all of their products. You will also find hot prepared food Find out more: metcalfefm.com

Babette’s Feast

Nov 6-15, Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Ave

This 2018 adaptation conceived and developed by Abigail Killeen and written by Rose Courtney reimagines the classic tale by Isak Dinesen (born Karen Blixen) as a rich theatrical event: deep, funny, sensual, dangerous and beautiful. It brings us into the cloistered 19th-century world of two loving, devout Lutheran sisters and tells us how they and their fractured community reluctantly, then completely, embrace Babette, a mysterious French refugee. Tickets start at $26 for students, $38 for those over 65, and $42 for everyone else. Find out more: thegladstone.ca/shows/babettes-feast/

SKATEPARK – Mette Ingvartsen

Nov 6-8, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St

The theatre stage is transformed into a skatepark, a multifaceted setting where freedom expresses itself through tricks of the parkour, choreographic flow, and countercultural high jinks. In this ode to the nostalgia of her youth, Danish choreographer Mette Ingvartsen explores the speed, power, and energy of movement on wheels, and the music celebrating skater culture’s inclusivity. Find out more: nac-cna.ca

Ottawa Gatineau Tattoo Expo

Nov 7 – 9, Hilton Lac-Leamy, 3 Casino Blvd

International artists, onsite tattooing, live bands and more. This is your chance to have a unique tattoo experience.

Find out more: ottawatattooexpo.ca

Sound of Remembrance

Nov 8, Canadian War Museum, 1 Vimy Place

The Sound of Remembrance is an annual musical tribute held at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, dedicated to honouring Canada’s veterans, first responders, and their families. Featuring performances by celebrated artists, military choirs, and guest speakers, the event fosters healing, unity, and national recognition for those who serve. Proceeds go to organizations like Soldier On. Tickets start at $81.

Find out more: soundofremembrance.com

National Capital Antiques Art & Design Fair

Nov 8-9, Hellenic Event Centre, 1315 Prince of Wales Dr

This curated event brings together a select group of dealers showcasing exceptional examples of 18th- to 21st-century furniture, art, and design.

Find out more: nationalcapitalantiquesartdesignfair.com

Kanata Art Club Christmas $200 and Under Sale

Nov 8-9, March Central Community Centre, 630 Cameron Harvey Dr

Beautiful, unique and affordable gifts created by Ottawa residents. The art work for this sale represents many genres, styles and subjects. It includes only original works in watercolour, oil, acrylic, mixed media, coloured pencil and graphite and beyond.

Find out more: kanataartclub.com

Brassica’s Cider Appreciation Night

Nov 10, 5:00 p.m., 309 Richmond Rd

There will be local, organic Ottawa Valley Ciders, paired with a Late Fall-inspired menu. Think rich flavours, stick to your ribs kind of menu. Get ready to taste some ciders from Farmgate Cidery, Collective Arts, and more! Find out more: westborovillage.com

Turn of the Screw is playing at the Ottawa Little Theatre until Nov. 15. provided photo.

Turn of the Screw

Until Nov 15, Ottawa Little Theatre, 400 King Edward Ave

Years ago, a young governess was hired to care for two orphaned children in a picturesque country house. But as the children and the governess begin to see unsettling and captivating apparitions of the former footman and governess, the idyllic setting turns dark. Determined to prove her worth, the governess risks everything to protect her charges. However, her terrifying past may be catching up with her, threatening everything she holds dear. Find out more: ottawalittletheatre.com

Ottawa Outdoor Film Festival

Nov 15, ByTowne Cinema, 325 Rideau St

Celebrate adventure, conservation, and diversity at the first Ottawa Outdoor Film Festival. This one-night event showcases powerful Canadian short films that explore the country’s wild spaces and stories. Find out more: cpaws-ov-vo.org/ottawa-outdoor-film-festival-2025/

Nostalgic Market

Nov 15, The Warehouse, 28 Booth St

Who does not want to think back to some lighter memories from the past? And isn’t art a perfect way to do it? This event from Urban Art Collective will not disappoint. Find out more: urbanartcollective.ca/pages/urban-markets

The Robert Plante Holiday Market. File photo by Charlie Senack.

Robert Plante Holiday Market

Nov 15-16, 4228 Navan Rd

Celebrate the season at this festive market featuring more than 200 local vendors and artisans. Discover unique gifts, seasonal décor, and tasty treats while enjoying the lively holiday atmosphere. Find out more: robertplantegreenhouses.com/events

Hanggai

Nov 16, 7:30 p.m.m Bronson Centre, 211 Bronson Ave

Experience the electrifying sound of one of the most acclaimed bands from China’s indie and world music scene. Blending Mongolian throat singing, horsehead fiddle, and timeless grassland ballads with the raw energy of rock, Hanggai creates a powerful musical journey that bridges tradition and modernity. Tickets range from $67-$101. Find out more: bronsoncentremusictheatre.com/events/event/hanggai/

St. Pat’s Artisan & Craft Show

Nov. 22, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., St. Patrick’s High School, 2525 Alta Vista Dr

Exhibition/sale with more than 125 local artisans. Shop for items such as jewellery, baby items, candles, photographs, paintings, books, and more. Admission is $2.

Help Santa Toy Parade

Nov 22, Downtown Ottawa, 11:00 a.m.

Come see Santa Claus and friends at this popular parade! If you can, bring a gift or donation for the Salvation Army’s Toy Mountain, to help those in need.

ADAAWE Indigenous Holiday Market

Nov 22, 100:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., ADAAWE Indigenous Business Hub, 338 Somerset Street W

Discover unique products and gifts from over 20 local Indigenous vendors, perfect for your holiday shopping. Warm up with complimentary bannock and tea, traditional favorites that will get you in the holiday spirit.

Ottawa Christmas Market

Nov 21-23, Aberdeen Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way

Get into the holiday spirit at Ottawa’s European-style Christmas market—the perfect place for great food, warm drinks, traditional kiosks and a festive atmosphere!

Find out more: ottawachristmasmarket.com

Les Belles Soeurs

Nov 21-29, Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Ave

Written in 1965, Les Belles Soeurs portrays 15 Québécois women expressing their anger, desperation and frustration loudly, rudely and audaciously. Germaine Lauzon has won a million stamps in a contest. She invites her family and neighbours into her kitchen to help paste them into booklets. Fighting for any power in their suffocating lives, the women yell, backstab, dream and steal in grand theatrical style. The play will be performed in English. Tickets are $24 for students, $27 for those over 65, and $30 for adults. Find out more: thegladstone.ca/shows/les-belles-soeurs/

Monthly Drag Brunch

Nov 24, Vanitea Room, 551 Somerset St W

Darling, are you searching for a drag brunch unlike any other? Are you craving an afternoon of glittering, prosesso/Orange Mimosa-fueled, unadulterated drag fabulousness? Then maybe this event is for you. Find out more: thevanitearoomteasalon.com/

Big Stuff

Nov 25-Dec 7, Great Canadian Theatre Company, 1233 Wellington St. W

Married comedy duo Matt Baram and Naomi Snieckus invite you to join them as they explore some Big Stuff. Using their unique style of humour, shaped by their time at The Second City and in comedy clubs around the world, Baram and Snieckus debate the sentimental power of objects.

She wants to keep everything. He wants to throw it all away! Is she a pack rat? Is he a monster? This hilarious and highly addictive couple wants you to decide. Tickets are between $15 and $42. Find out more: www.gctc.ca/2526-season