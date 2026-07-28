Community members hope more of Westboro convent can be saved

Behind boarded windows and aging stone walls, the former Sisters of the Visitation convent has quietly deteriorated for years in the middle of Westboro. Now, a new redevelopment proposal for the Richmond Road property is drawing mixed reactions from the community.

Concorde Properties has submitted plans to partially demolish the convent complex and redevelop the site with stacked townhomes and a low-rise apartment building. Under the proposal, about 61 per cent of the existing structure would be demolished, including much of the convent and chapel additions dating back to 1912.

A total of six stacked townhouse structures containing 126 units would be built on the once religious land, along with a four-storey low-rise apartment building with 47 units. There would be 152 parking spots built in underground parking garages, accessed from Leighton Terrace.

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The oldest part of the property, known as The Elms, would be preserved. The 1864 farmhouse predates Confederation and was once associated with prominent local figures John Skead and George Holland.

For Heather Mitchell, vice chair of the Westboro Community Association and a member of its heritage committee, the proposal is not what heritage advocates had hoped for — but it is not being rejected outright either.

“We really wish more of it could be saved, but we also do not want this property to be left again for further deterioration,” Mitchell told KT. “What we’re hearing from members is this is a great development in the sense that it is a reasonable amount of density. It’s not another 40-storey tower like we’re getting on Scott Street.”

Kitchissippi Coun. Jef Leiper has expressed support for the project, saying in a newsletter that Concorde has a reputation for moving projects forward rather than allowing sites to remain vacant for years.

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That point has resonated with residents, though many remain frustrated that large portions of the convent’s historic stone structure are still slated for demolition following years of deterioration. The property fell into disrepair after Ashcroft Homes purchased the site and left it untouched for years before the developer went into receivership.

The “Nuns’ Walk,” a tree-lined pathway running through the eastern side of the property between Byron Avenue and Richmond Road, would be preserved under the proposal. Historically used by the Sisters for exercise and reflection, the pathway has become one of the site’s defining features. However, planning documents indicate some mature maple trees along the route may need to be removed to accommodate new buildings.

The community association hopes the developer can find a way to preserve the trees while salvaging additional parts of the convent, including the chapel where the nuns once prayed.

Heritage advocates say buildings like the former Sisters of the Visitation convent are becoming increasingly rare across Ontario, particularly as historic religious properties face redevelopment pressures. The National Trust for Canada recently described the Westboro site as a “rare and striking example” of Gothic Revival vernacular architecture when it added the property to its Endangered Places List.

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For the parts of the site that must come down, Mitchell is advocating for pieces of the convent to be incorporated into the final development through interpretive displays, landscaping features, or public art.

Mitchell suggested salvaging architectural elements, such as windows, masonry, arches, and even the chapel’s bell tower, for reuse elsewhere on the property or in nearby Clare Gardens Park.

Another priority for the community association is ensuring the preserved farmhouse remains publicly accessible in some capacity. The developer has indicated the building could include office space along with some form of commercial use, such as a café or restaurant.

In comments previously provided to Kitchissippi Times, Concorde Properties said the proposal aims to balance heritage preservation with the need for new housing in the area. The developer has also noted that the condition of the buildings presents significant restoration challenges.

Mitchell acknowledged the difficulties involved in restoring aging heritage properties, particularly after years of neglect, but said the situation highlights a broader issue facing Ottawa.

“The problem we hear a lot in the heritage community is developers would like to save it, but they can’t make it work financially,” said Mitchell. “Toronto, Montreal, Kingston and even Peterborough — there are other cities that are working within the same provincial heritage guidelines. And they seem to be able to preserve and reuse and readapt more of their heritage.”

Even so, she said residents are hoping continued conversations with the developer could still result in changes before the proposal is finalized.

“Did we get what we asked for for Christmas? No,” Mitchell said. “But did we get a good present? Yes. It’s something we feel we can work with.”