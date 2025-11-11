Chief William Commanda Bridge closes again for the winter

The Chief William Commanda Bridge has closed again for the winter, but the city says it could reopen before the spring if enough snow falls.

“To ensure the safety of residents, new gates have been installed to prevent access to the bridge, as well as signage identifying the closure. City staff will monitor weather patterns and will use the gates to open and/or close the bridge during the spring and fall seasons, as required,” the City of Ottawa said in a news release.

The multi-use interprovincial crossing also garnered attention during the last two winter seasons when the bridge closed during the colder months. Despite the signs and gates, many people still bypassed them to use the crossing.

- Advertisement -

When the Chief William Commanda Bridge opened in 2023, it was branded as a multi-season attraction. But the city later said that due to the bridge’s steel structure and timber plank surface, it would be unable to plow or salt the surface safely.

The 16-kilometre Kichi Sibi Winter Trail, which runs next to the bridge, hopes the iron crossing can be incorporated into its route and connect to a new winter trail on the Quebec side. Dave Adams, who grooms the Kichi Sibi network, said snow grooming does not involve salt or plowing and instead is “press and play.”

If enough snow falls this year, the city said it will consider a test grooming.

Meanwhile, the multi-use pedestrian bridge that crosses the Rideau River between Carleton University and Vincent Massey Park will stay open this winter. Last year, the city said it would not maintain the bridge because the National Capital Commission does not keep the trails on the other side.

- Advertisement - Verve Movement VERVE MOVEMENT Email: reception@vervemove.com Book Now: vervemovement.janeapp.com VERVE MOVEMENT is a multidisciplinary health and wellness practice dedicated to helping you feel your best. We integrate a range... Your dollar goes far at the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore The grand opening of the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore is set for Sunday, Dec. 8, and to celebrate, there will be a Grand...

This spring, a new top layer was added to the bridge to prevent slippage, which had been a concern in the past. The material is the same kind that was added to the Flora Foot Bridge over the Rideau Canal.