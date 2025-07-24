Ceremonial tree planting held at future Matthew Perry House site  

Imagine a place where mental health treatment was no longer a luxury. Then imagine a space where people can access long-term support rather than just a one-time solution.

That’s a world the family of late Hollywood star Matthew Perry is envisioning — and they are planning to create it right here in Ottawa.

On May 15, a few dozen people gathered behind the Royal Ottawa Hospital on Byng Drive for a ceremonial groundbreaking of the future Matthew Perry House. Among those in attendance were Perry’s Mother, Suzanne Morrison, and his stepfather, Keith Morrison.

Once built, the treatment centre will house between 160 and 170 people. They will receive personalized care and can stay at the centre for a few years, unlike traditional programs, which can last 30 to 90 days.

“We want to ensure that everything we do is part of the objective we all hold to help create better lives, to enable people to create their own better lives,” said Caitlin Morrison, Perry’s sister and executive director of the foundation.

Matthew Perry’s sister, Caitlin Morrison, speaks at the event. She is also executive director of the Matthew Perry House Foundation. Photo by Ellen Bond.

The project has come with some controversy. A coalition of a few hundred members has demanded more public consultation be done. They are worried about the loss of some greenspace where the Matthew Perry House will be built. But the Royal has indicated that the land is already zoned for such use, and the forested berm between the site and houses next door will remain undisturbed.

During the ceremony, a few of those dismayed neighbours blared heavy metal music, had their children play loudly in backyards, and banged balls against the fence. However, those in attendance did not acknowledge their acts of protest.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, a Wellington West resident who supports the addiction treatment centre, said Ottawa was lucky to be chosen as the city where Perry’s life will be remembered.

“This will become a home and a special place for vulnerable people in our community. This is going to be a place full of compassion and support for those who are courageously rebuilding their lives one tough step at a time,” said Sutcliffe. “We know that Matthew would be so proud of what is happening here on this site.”

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said the future addictions centre will be a game changer in Ottawa. Photo by Ellen Bond.

Perry, who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom ‘Friends’, died in October 2023 from “acute effects of ketamine” and subsequent drowning. He was 54.

In her speech, Suzanne Morrison shared various stories she’s heard from family ones who have loved ones battling addiction. The former journalist and press secretary to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau said the best act a parent can give is love.

“Matthew was very secretive about his treatments and his faults. But the week before he died, we were talking about his new house, and I just burst out saying that I loved him so much,” Suzanne recalled. “And he said ’you’ve done this wrong and that wrong. I have a list.’ And I just kept saying,’ I love you. I love you so much’. I knew we wouldn’t have him too much longer, and suddenly shackles fell from his face, and he came over to me, and we gave each other a kiss. He never liked to be hugged.”

Suzanne Morrison, Matthew Perry’s mother, spoke about her son’s legacy and battles with addiction. Photo by Ellen Bond.

Susanne said that at that moment, she realized something had to be done to help those struggling.

“It gets bigger and bigger. It’s like watching a monster grow. People are succumbing to drugs,” she added. “It’s tragic to see what people need to go through because they aren’t finding the love or support we need in the world.”

During the ceremony a “bing” cherry tree was planted as a homage to Perry’s ‘Friends’ connection. There is hope that an official groundbreaking can be held in a few months. The goal is to have residents living at the site by 2027.

A small groundbreaking ceremony was held at the future site of the Matthew Perry House in May 2025. Photo by Ellen Bond.