Celebrating the impact of Ottawa’s Distinguished Women 

By Aicha Chamor

The community of Ottawa came together to honor the outstanding contributions of women at the annual Celebration of Ottawa’s Distinguished Women, featuring inspiring speeches and heartfelt recognition of honorees.

The event, held at La Maison de la Francophonie, celebrated the remarkable achievements of women who have made significant impacts across various fields, including public service, education, and community engagement.

Notable speakers included Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and the Honourable Senator Kim Pate, both of whom emphasized the importance of recognizing women’s contributions to society and the essential role they play in shaping the future of the city.

Senator Pate expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to participate, saying, “We must work together to address issues of inequality and ensure that all voices are heard.” She praised the honorees for their dedication to creating positive change within the community.

Mayor Sutcliffe echoed her sentiments, highlighting the essential role women play in shaping Ottawa’s future.

“Women are the backbone of our community,” he said.

The evening began with a warm welcome, followed by a land acknowledgment recognizing the unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinabe.

“I feel really proud to be nominated and honored to work with all of these people that have contributed so much to the community,” said Gislain Hameline, one of the evening’s distinguished honorees.

Dr. Monia Mazigh accepts her award during the event. She’s standing with Bay Ward Coun. Theresa Kavanagh. Photo by Aicha Chamor.

Hameline emphasized her work’s impact on women accessing V.A.W. shelters, saying, “When they transition to their new homes, they appreciate knowing that someone in their community is thinking of them.”

Hameline also mentioned her challenges in raising awareness about their initiatives, hoping the event would help increase visibility for their shelters. “We motivate each other,” she added, referring to the women they help and the volunteers.

Another honoree is Dr. Monia Mazigh, a human rights activist known for her work advocating for justice and community support, especially following her husband’s wrongful detention.

“It’s mainly about my involvement with the community,” she said, highlighting her extensive volunteer work, particularly with the Ottawa Muslim Women Organization. Mazigh stated that their work has a tangible impact “We realize that our efforts have positively influenced lives on the ground.”

She expressed her hope to inspire others, especially women who feel unheard. “I want them to find inspiration in what we do,” she said.

Mazigh credited her upbringing and faith for her motivation, saying, “We should not give up when we see injustice.”