Carlington’s Alexander Community Centre gets $8 million expansion

The Alexander Community Centre in Carlington is getting a facelift.

A new gymnasium, three times the size of the current one at 960 Silver St, will be constructed as part of the $200 million Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund. It will be 6,243 square feet and be used for pickleball, volleyball, and other sports.

Ontario’s Minister of Sport, Neil Lumsden, was in Ottawa on October 6 to make the $8 million announcement alongside Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and area Councillor Riley Brockington.

“This is about more than just bricks and mortar and building. This is about creating opportunities for young people to develop new skills, friendships, leadership opportunities and where seniors can stay active and connected. A place where families can come together in the heart of their community,” said Lumsden.

The existing gym will be converted into a new community space for cultural, recreational, and fitness activities.

“This facility is 60 years old, and it’s never been renovated or expanded. That 60-year journey started with Second World War veterans and then the addition of Central Park. About 20,000 people now call this their home community centre,” said Brockington. “We think that annually this will attract 100,000 people to this centre.

Brockington added that people are currently driving out of the Carlington and Central Park communities to other recreation centres. He hopes that with the expansion, it will become a place people from other neighbourhoods want to visit.

Sutcliffe said the city plans to increase access to after-school programming and seasonal activities at the site. The new building will also include upgraded washrooms and improved IT infrastructure.

“I am excited to see the impact this project will have for years to come,” he said.