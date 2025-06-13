Carling Avenue has been voted the worst road in Ottawa

If you’re a driver in Ottawa, it might be no surprise that Carling Avenue has its fair share of challenges. But now it’s being labelled as the worst road in Ottawa.

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) found this after receiving nominations from drivers across Ontario. In total, 2,400 roads from 208 municipalities were sent in.

This was the 20th year Carling was ranked as the worst road in Ottawa, but unlike 2023, when it was ranked the fourth worst in Ontario, no Ottawa roads made the top 10 list this year.

Neighbouring Richmond Road was voted the second-worst road in Ottawa, followed by Bronson Avenue, Merivale Road, and Hunt Club Road.

So, what is the solution to taking Carling off the list?

“Timely repairs, better communication, quick fixes, pothole funds, and using recycled aggregates are just some solutions to fix unsafe roads,” Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president of government and community relations with CAA South Central Ontario,” said in a statement.

In recent years, many ideas have emerged to improve the commuting experience for all modes of travel on Carling. As one of Ottawa’s busiest main arteries, the aim is to remove cars from the roads and encourage more people to use public transit or active transportation.

Cyclists have called for more bike lanes. There have also been pleas for a Carling bus rapid transit corridor, but those plans have been delayed because a similar project on Baseline from Bayshore to Heron Road is taking priority.

“There are lots of costs involved, which is why Carling is not going first,” said Bay Ward Coun. Theresa Kavanagh. “What I thought was imminent has now been pushed off down the road. And I’ve been very frustrated with that. I’ve also been asking for cycle infrastructure over and over again, stating how important it is. And the city is just not making those investments.”

A breeding ground for development

At the same time, Carling is seeing massive development. In the Westgate area, several apartments, including the Talisman, are being built.

The shopping centre plaza is also supposed to be torn down to make way for high-rises; however, River Ward Coun. Riley Brockington has indicated that land owner RioCan might be interested in a different use for the space.

“We’ve been trying to get them to come and talk to the community to give an update for over a year, but they keep changing the next phase,” he said.

Original plans would have seen the Shoppers Drug Mart town down to make way for the second of three phases. But Brockington said alterations had to be made when the pharmacy refused to move into new retail space in the first tower built because it was too small.

Also on Carling, a groundbreaking was held at the former Villa Lucia Restaurant, where 186 units are being built as part of a diverse housing initiative. At Lincoln Fields, a Secondary Plan has been approved to see new development around the future light rail station.

The plan includes rezoning to allow new development on the shopping centre site at 2525 Carling Ave. and two lots on Edgeworth Avenue. Towers will range from seven to 24 storeys. The Woodpark Community Association has indicated it is “very disappointed” and believes such heights should not be allowed near Edgeworth.