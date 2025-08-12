Capital Pride returns to Ottawa this August

Rainbow Pride flags will once again proudly fly along Bank Street this August as Ottawa gets set to host its annual Capital Pride festivities.

The week-long event begins Aug. 16 and wraps up on the 24th.

“We kick things off the first weekend of the festival with a show in partnership with the Ottawa Fringe Festival. It’s called Queered Minifest. A queer jury was assembled and they adjudicated over 10 shows that were self-selected to be part of this process to be restaged during the Capital Pride Festival,” said Callie Metler, executive director of Capital Pride.

On opening weekend, a family picnic is being held at Hintonburg Park in partnership with MAC Ottawa, Big Brothers, Big Sisters, and Kind Space. There will also be a free hot dog barbecue with bouncy castles, yard games, and colouring for the kids.

Then Aug. 21, the Capital Pride pageant is back where 2025’s Royal Court will be crowned Mr and Mrs Capital Pride.

Activities then wrap up with the annual Pride parade on Sunday, Aug. 24. More than 11,000 participants and over 225 groups are expected to take part. The parade route will begin at Elgin and Laurier and end at Albert and Kent.

A Pride event held at Parkdale Park. Provided photo.

Over the last few months, many LGBTQ2S+ organizations have seen a rollback in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and programs, due to sponsors reducing funding. The scaling back came after U.S. President Donald Trump was elected.

Pride Toronto has stated they are short $900,000 and might need to scale back programming next year. Capital Pride Ottawa says they too have been feeling the cuts, but said government sponsors are returning and that the festival will continue as usual.

“The festival is not going to feel any different for folks attending this year,” said Metler. “It’s still going to be a big celebration and have those massive numbers in Ottawa that we love to see.”

While Capital Pride is important every year, Metler said championing the cause now is more needed given an ever dividing world full of hate, homophobia, and transphobia.

“There’s always going to be backsliding, but that’s why the celebration is important. It helps us mark those gains, remember those gains and keep us inspired for the work we do in years to come,” she said. “Pride is important to show that we are moving the needle and that there have been wins. We continue to be a safe space for everyone.”