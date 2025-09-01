A list of Ottawa festivals and events taking place this fall

Ottawa’s autumn season ushers in a spectacular transformation: a city blanketed in red and gold, cool weather days tinged with woodsmoke and a calendar packed with cultural celebrations. As the capital prepares for the months ahead, residents and visitors alike can expect a lineup of markets, fairs, festivals and outdoor activities throughout the season. Here is an in-depth guide to the events and experiences happening across Ottawa this fall.

Markets & Local Shopping

One of Ottawa’s signature destinations, the ByWard Market, remains a vibrant commercial hub during the fall, combining historic ambiance with the season’s atmosphere.

A particular highlight of the fall season is the Day of the Dead Festival from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. This non-profit event, which celebrates Mexican heritage, will include a variety of food vendors, an indoor artwork gallery, live music and dance performances, as well as contests and workshops. The family-friendly festival aims to honor the traditions of Día de los Muertos through authentic cuisine and cultural showcases, drawing both Ottawa’s Mexican community and curious locals.

The Day of the Dead festival takes place in the ByWard Market. Provided photo.

Another specialty market, the Ottawa Mystic Market by Mabon, will take place at the Next Door Market and Event Space on Sept. 20 and 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event coincides with the fall equinox and promises a selection of handcrafted goods, wellness services such as tarot and psychic readings, and the opportunity to connect with local artisans. According to market organizers, the event is for anyone looking to add some magic to their everyday life.

On Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the 613flea market returns to the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park. This market houses over 140 vendors, offering everything from vintage collectibles and handmade crafts to baked treats and vinyl records. Admission is free, and the event is held indoors, making it an all-weather destination. The 613flea market is known for its support of small businesses and for providing a platform for local creators to showcase their talents.

Fall Festivals & Fairs

Ottawa’s CityFolk Festival is a cornerstone of the city’s autumn cultural calendar. Running Sept. 10 to 14 at Lansdowne Park, CityFolk will showcase an eclectic roster of artists. The 2025 lineup includes Morrissey, The Pogues, Melissa Etheridge, Indigo Girls, Dropkick Murphys, Down with Webster, USS and Alex Warren. According to the festival’s website, in addition to music, festival goers can expect food trucks, beer gardens and vendors of handcrafted items, creating an animated atmosphere on the Great Lawn. Evenings will feature performances spanning folk, rock, alternative, bluegrass and hip hop music.

Greta Van Fleet plays at the City Folk Festival in September 2024. Photo by Jack Barkley.

From Sept. 20 to Nov. 2, Saunders Farm hosts the annual PumpkinFest. This autumn celebration features pumpkin displays, hedge mazes, wagon rides, live stage shows and seasonal snacks. Activities are designed for attendees of all ages, with special attractions for children such as a pirate ship playground, woodland adventure structures and family-friendly wagon rides. The event also offers zipline rides and game zones.

Nighttime at the farm from Sept. 20 to Nov. 1 will feature FrightFest, Saunders Farm’s Halloween experience. FrightFest includes the newest addition – thrills of The Sawmill and the newly renovated Haunted Hayride as well as an array of other haunted attractions.

Proulx Farm’s Pumpkin Fest runs from Sept. 20 to Oct. 26, another family-oriented fall staple just east of downtown. Visitors can participate in pumpkin picking, navigate corn mazes, ride wagons, interact with farm animals at the petting zoo and enjoy a multitude of playgrounds.

Entry covers access to all outdoor attractions, and the farm is open on weekends and Thanksgiving Monday for festival activities.

The Metcalfe Fair is taking place from Oct. 2-5. Provided Photo.

Celebrating its 169th year in 2025, the Metcalfe Fair will take place from Oct. 2 to 5 in the Village of Metcalfe, southeast of Ottawa’s core. This traditional fair features agricultural shows, culinary and craft competitions, midway rides, live music and a variety of fair foods such as caramel apples and poutine.

The event is a showcase of rural Ontario traditions, with competitions ranging from homecrafts and flowers to livestock and junior produce.

Nature & Outdoor Experiences

Throughout late September and October, the National Capital Region comes alive with vibrant fall foliage during Fall Rhapsody.

The fiery colours can be experienced on trails in Gatineau Park, a sprawling wilderness just across the Ottawa River, as well as in city parks like Major’s Hill and Rockcliffe Park. The National Capital Commission (NCC) provides free weekend shuttle buses to Gatineau Park’s main trailheads and scenic lookouts, making car-free visits accessible.

Urban paths along the Rideau Canal and Ottawa River offer picturesque walks and cycling routes under the red and gold canopies. The event draws visitors from across the province, turning Ottawa into one of the country’s most photogenic capitals each autumn.