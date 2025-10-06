A list of community events taking place in Ottawa this October

With summer firmly in the rearview mirror, there’s plenty of fall activities to look forward to, ranging from the cozy to the spooky. This time of year is a great excuse to rediscover your love for a fuzzy sweater, a hot cup of apple cider or the comfort of a thick pile of rusty leaves. But don’t get too comfortable, the city still has so much excitement to offer Ottawans this month. Take a step outside and find out why autumn is widely considered the most underrated season of the year.

Black History of Ottawa Streets

What: Take a dive into Canada’s rich Black History on a tour of Ottawa’s landmarks.

When: Oct. 1, 4, 8, 11 and 18

Where: Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave W

www.blackhistoryottawa.org

Throughout October, a Black History of Ottawa tour is taking place downtown.

Parkdale Night Market

What: Tackle hump day at a golden hour market as you shop local meals and handcrafted goods from local vendors. With free entry, nothing’s stopping you from checking out the Parkdale Night Market each Wednesday for the first two weeks of October.

When: Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, 5:00p.m. to 9:00p.m.

Where: Parkdale Public Market,

366 Parkdale Avenue

parkdalepublicmarket.ca

Westboro Farmer’s Market

What: Peruse local fruits, veggies, meats, dairy and more all produced within 100km of Ottawa. Stroll beautiful Byron Linear Park while you get your fill of the freshest goods Ottawa has to offer.

When: Oct. 4, 11 and 18

Where: Byron Linear Park, 579 Byron Ave

ottawafarmersmarket.ca

613Flea

What: Take a short trip to Lansdowne for the famous 613Flea market for a sustainable shopping experience. Hosting booths from makers to bakers, you never know what you might find.

When: Oct. 4 and 18

Where: Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park, 1000 Exhibition Way

613flea.ca

Urban Art Collective Hintonburg Night Market

What: Interested in cool finds from art to clothing? Tap into Urban Art Collective’s themed night markets in Hintonburg for a curbside shopping event that will leave you feeling fresher than ever. Markets will be fall themed on Oct. 4 and Halloween themed on Oct. 25.

When: Oct. 4 and Oct. 25

Where: Urban Art Collective parking lot, 1088 Somerset St. W.

urbanartcollective.ca

Ottawa Flower Market

What: Local farmer-florists are bringing the Ottawa Valley’s best blossoms right to the heart of Kitchissippi at the Parkdale Public Market. Bring home a beautifully curated bouquet or make it your way at the build-your-own-bouquet bar.

When: Oct. 11, from 9:00a.m. to 1:00p.m.

Where: Parkdale Public Market,

366 Parkdale Ave

ottawafloermarket.ca

Fresh Meat Fest

What: Don’t let the name mislead you, this festival has nothing to do with meat! Fresh Meat is one of the most innovative theatre festivals in town. Ranging in genre, every performance is a fresh world premier and a guaranteed memorable experience. Don’t miss out!

When: Oct. 15-18

Where: Arts Court, 2 Daly Ave

freshmeatfest.com

Bytown Oktoberfest

What: Enjoy live music, sip beer from a stein and fill your belly with a traditional Bavarian menu at the inaugural Bytown Oktoberfest event! Don’t miss the free pretzel that comes with every ticket. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $5 for kids.

When: Oct. 18, 12:00p.m. to 6:00p.m.

Where: Westboro Masonic Hall,

430 Churchill Ave

westborovillage.com

Vegans who Snack Food & Art Festival

What: Vegan or not, tasty plant-based grub is a good time for everyone! But there’s more than just food on the menu: shop goodies ranging from art to eats, all from local vendors!

When: October 25, 1:00 to 4:00p.m.

Where: Parkdale Public Market,

366 Parkdale Ave

Wickedly Westboro Trick-or-Treating

What: Here’s a great excuse to get a little extra use out of your Halloween costume and collect goodies at this annual community trick or treating event. Don’t forget to bring your own bag.

When: Oct. 25, 1:00 to 4:00p.m.

Where: Along Richmond Rd

westborovillage.com

Antiquarian Book Fair

What: Browse and shop rare and antique books at St. Paul’s University at this dive into the past. You can also look through exciting historical documents like paper ephemera and maps at this unique book fair. Tickets are $10 per person.

When: Oct. 25-26

Where: St. Paul University, 223 Main St

ottawabookfair.ca

Abraham Lincoln Goes to the Theatre

What: French Canadian playwright Larry Tremblay’s dark comedy is a puzzle full of twists and turns that blurs the lines between reality and theatre and confronts the true face of America.

When: Oct. 28-Nov. 9, Tuesday-Friday at 7:30p.m., Saturday at 2:00p.m. and 7:30p.m., Sunday at 2:00p.m.

Where: Great Canadian Theatre Company, 1233 Wellington Street West

gctc.ca

Nature Nocturne

What: Is there any activity more appropriate on Halloween than a night at the museum? Dance your way through four floors full of exhibitions at the Canadian Museum of Nature and don’t forget to rub shoulders with the artists themselves at this exciting nighttime social!

When: Oct. 31

Where: Canadian Museum of Nature,

240 McLeod St

nature.ca

Day of the Dead Festival

What: Celebrate Mexican culture and the tradition of Dia de los Muertos through a vibrant family-friendly festival of art, music, dance and more. Join in activities for all ages and taste unforgettable Mexican cuisine from on-location vendors and food stalls.

When: Oct. 31-Nov. 2

Where: 55 ByWard Market Square

dayofthedeadfestival.ca