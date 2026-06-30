A guide to Ottawa’s summer festival season

Summer festival season is officially returning to Ottawa, and there’s no shortage of markets, live music, cultural celebrations, food festivals, and community events happening across the city over the next few months.

From outdoor concerts and neighbourhood night markets to major music festivals and family-friendly celebrations, here’s a look at some of the events taking place around Ottawa this summer.

July 1

Canada Day in the Capital

Downtown Ottawa and Gatineau

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Canada Day celebrations return to downtown Ottawa and Gatineau with concerts, cultural programming, family activities, and fireworks planned throughout the capital region. Major events will once again take place at LeBreton Flats and nearby sites.

canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/canada-day.html

Canada’s Day takes place at LeBreton Flats on July 1. File photo by Keito Newman.

July 9-19

Ottawa Bluesfest

LeBreton Flats

One of Canada’s largest music festivals returns to LeBreton Flats with major international headliners, Canadian performers, and emerging artists spread across multiple stages over 10 days.

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ottawabluesfest.ca/

July 11

H.O.P.E. Volleyball SummerFest

Mooney’s Bay Park

Thousands of players and spectators are expected at Mooney’s Bay for H.O.P.E. Volleyball SummerFest, billed as North America’s largest one-day outdoor beach volleyball tournament. Live entertainment and activities run throughout the day.

hopehelps.com/

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July 12

Hintonburg 5K and 1K

Wellington West

Runners, walkers, families, and community groups will make their way through Wellington West and Hintonburg during this annual neighbourhood race centred around Parkdale Park. Organizers say the event is designed to welcome participants of all experience levels.

facebook.com/Hintonburg5K/

The Hintonburg 5k. File photo by Keito Newman.

July 23-Aug. 2

Ottawa Chamberfest

Various locations

The world’s largest chamber music festival returns to Ottawa with concerts featuring internationally recognized ensembles, solo musicians, and emerging performers at venues across the city.

chamberfest.com/

July 25

VegOttawa Fest

Ottawa Conference and Event Centre, 200 Coventry Rd

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Plant-based food vendors, cooking demonstrations, guest speakers, local businesses, and advocacy groups will gather for this year’s VegOttawa Fest. Samples and educational programming are planned throughout the day.

vegottawa.org/fest/

AUGUST

Aug. 6-9

Navan Fair

1279 Colonial Rd, Navan

The Navan Fair returns with agricultural exhibits, livestock competitions, demolition derbies, midway rides, live entertainment, and classic country fair programming that has been drawing crowds for decades.

navanfair.com/

Aug. 7-9

Ottawa International Buskerfest

Sparks Street

Street performers from around the world will take over Sparks Street during Ottawa International Buskerfest, with acrobatics, magic, comedy, music, and interactive performances scheduled throughout the festival.

ottawabuskerfestival.com/

Aug. 13-16 and Aug. 20-23

Ottawa Greek Festival

Hellenic Event Centre, 1315 Prince of Wales Dr

Greek food, traditional dancing, live music, language lessons, and cultural demonstrations are all part of this year’s Ottawa Greek Festival, which spans two weekends in August.

ottawagreekfest.ca/

Aug. 14-16

Le Grand Poutinefest

320 Bd Saint-Joseph, Gatineau

Food trucks and vendors serving classic and specialty poutines will gather in Gatineau during this touring festival dedicated to Quebec’s signature dish. Desserts, drinks, and additional comfort-food options will also be available.

legrandpoutinefest.ca/

Aug. 15-16

Carp Garlic Festival

Carp Agricultural Fairgrounds, 3790 Carp Rd

Garlic growers, food vendors, artisans, and musicians will gather at the Carp Fairgrounds for this annual harvest festival focused on garlic-themed foods, cooking demonstrations, and local agriculture.

carpfarmersmarket.ca/carp-garlic-festival/

Aug. 15

Lock & Paddle

Hartwells Lockstation, 901 Hartwells Locks Lane

Hundreds of canoeists and kayakers are expected to travel together through the Rideau Canal locks during this annual mass paddling event organized by Parks Canada.

parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/on/rideau/activ/pagaie-paddling/eclusez-pagayez-lock-paddle

Lock and paddle. Provided photo.

Aug. 19-23

Nostalgia Music Festival

LeBreton Flats

Music from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s takes over LeBreton Flats during the Nostalgia Music Festival, which combines outdoor concerts with food vendors and large-scale video screens throughout the site.

nostalgiafestival.ca/

Aug. 21-23

Indian Food Festival of Ottawa

Clarke Fields Park, 93 Houlahan St

Street food vendors, cultural performances, live music, and community programming highlighting the flavours and traditions of India are all planned during this multi-day festival in Barrhaven.

facebook.com/events/3107001662821527/

Andrew Larche poses for a portrait before the beginning of the Pride parade in Ottawa on Sunday, August 24, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman/Kitchissippi Times)

Aug. 22-23

Capital Pride

Various locations downtown

Capital Pride returns with programming spread across Ottawa’s downtown core, including a community fair, sporting events, a Rainbow Party, family activities, live entertainment, and the annual Pride Parade through the city’s Gay Village.

capitalpride.ca/

Aug. 22

Pride Night Market

Parkdale Public Market, 366 Parkdale Ave

Queer and trans artists, performers, makers, and small businesses will be featured during this year’s Pride Night Market at the Parkdale Public Market, which returns as part of Capital Pride celebrations.

parkdalepublicmarket.ca/events