Naqvi: We need to expand our urban tree canopy

Submitted by Yasir Naqvi, MP for Ottawa Centre

When I asked for your support in 2021 to serve as your Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, I made a key promise: to tackle the greatest threat of our time — climate change. And, to do it in a way that is ambitious nationally and practical locally. Fast forward to today, and I am proud to be part of a government that just does not talk about the climate crisis but is ready to make the tough calls needed to rise to the challenge.

As I write this column, our Canadian delegation is in Azerbaijan for the UN’s COP29 summit. It’s clear to us all that climate change is a global problem that demands a global solution. Together, we must work across borders to fight for the future of our planet, ensuring that it’s healthy enough for our children to thrive. This is at the heart of our duty as stewards of the Earth and it’s what drives my work as your MP.

But our government knows this fight is not just about international summits — it’s about mobilizing the people who are already on the front lines. The old saying “many hands make light work” has never been truer than when it comes to tackling climate change. That’s why we are committed to giving communities the resources they need to make a difference locally.

I am deeply grateful for the many volunteers and community groups in Ottawa Centre who are stepping up to make our city more sustainable. One of the pressing challenges faced by our community is the loss of large, mature trees. The erosion of the urban tree canopy is alarming. As such, over the years I have been working closely with community groups to plant more trees in our community. We have teamed up with the Community Associations for Environmental Sustainability (CAFES) and groups like the Mechanicsville Community Association and Fôret Capitale Forest to plant almost 200 new trees in neighbours’ backyards (as part of Mother’s Day Tree Gift initiative) and on public lands (most recently near Tunney’s Pasture on NCC land).

In addition, the federal government continues to plant trees as part of its Two Billion Tree Program, launched in 2021. This bold project aims to plant two billion trees over the next decade. Due to our advocacy, I am thrilled the government is investing $12.45 million over eight years to plant 88,500 trees in the National Capital Region, including downtown Ottawa.

Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi helps plant a tree. Provided photo.

This is exactly the kind of progress I promised you when I campaigned to make Ottawa the greenest capital in the world. The report by the Downtown Ottawa Revitalization Task Force, which was released earlier this year, outlines how we will make that vision a reality by boosting green spaces and integrating climate change adaptation into the very fabric of our downtown core.

Tree cover is a natural climate control system — it cools the city in summer, absorbs carbon dioxide, and gives us the oxygen we need to breathe. By expanding our urban tree canopy, we are not only fighting climate change, but we are adapting to it as well. Trees are truly the “lungs of the earth.”

Here’s a stunning fact: one large tree can produce enough oxygen for four people in a day, and in a year, it will absorb between 22 and 48 pounds of carbon dioxide. But right now, our downtown tree canopy only covers 15.7% of the urban area. That needs to increase to 30–40% to truly feel the benefits of a robust, green city.

An expanded tree canopy just does not improve air quality — it boosts our economy too. It reduces energy costs, helps manage water runoff, and makes our downtown more attractive to visitors and residents alike. Working along with our community, I am fully committed to transforming downtown Ottawa into a cleaner, healthier, and more vibrant place to live.

If you have an idea in mind to plant more trees or maintain existing ones, please share it with me so that we can work together to make it a reality. As always, please do not hesitate to contact the team at our Community Office or myself for any assistance.

As 2024 draws to a close, please accept my very best wishes to you and your family for the holiday season.

