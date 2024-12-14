Your dollar goes far at the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore

*This article is sponsored by Habitat for Humanity*

The grand opening of the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore is set for Sunday, Dec. 8, and to celebrate, there will be a Grand Opening Discount of 30 per cent off everything in the new store. The celebration will occur from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the official ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m.

This is a fantastic opportunity to shop for quality furniture, appliances, home décor, and building materials at a significant discount, all while supporting a great cause. Habitat for Humanity ReStore resells community and corporate donations of new and gently used items, and all profits directly support Habitat for Humanity’s mission to provide safe, affordable homeownership to local families in need.

Habitat Greater Ottawa is the only charity in the city that provides affordable homeownership opportunities for local families in Ottawa and surrounding areas. The organization builds safe and decent housing that bridges the gap between rental and traditional home buying, and Habitat homes remain affordable forever.

The new ReStore location at 250 City Centre Avenue, Unit #118, will undoubtedly provide a wide range of products at unbeatable prices, and serve as a community hub where people can donate items they no longer need. Donations are always welcome, and the ReStore gladly accepts new and gently used furniture, appliances, home décor, and building materials. These contributions help reduce waste and ensure that reusable items find a new home.

Although the store has completed its hiring process, Habitat for Humanity ReStore is always looking for passionate volunteers to join their team. Whether you’re interested in helping out in the store or supporting Habitat’s broader mission, there are a variety of volunteer positions to suit different skills and interests. Those who are interested in volunteering can contact Julie, the Community Engagement Coordinator, at volunteer@habitatgo.ca for more details.

And don’t forget: there’s no tax on ReStore purchases, so you can enjoy even more savings while supporting an important cause!

