Wellington West Retirement enriches life through activity and connection

*This article is sponsored by Wellington West Retirement*

The Wellington West Retirement Community, fresh off a luau-themed celebration of its third anniversary, is gearing up for a hectic holiday season jam-packed with a lively lineup of fun activities. Led by Lifestyle Manager Katie Wallace, it promises to be vibrant, fun, and engaging for family and residents alike.

“Leading the Lifestyles Department at Wellington West means creating a vibrant community where every event sparks joy and connection. I hope to enrich our residents’ lives by fostering meaningful experiences that bring us together,” said Wallace. “Looking ahead, I envision a future where our community continues to thrive, filled with laughter, growth, and lasting friendships.”

Winter is the busiest time for Wellington Retirement residents. The community is already full to bursting with activities, and the winter season adds even more to the calendar. Once the decorations go up, residents can help decorate the 15-foot Christmas tree in the lobby, and there will be several smaller trees around the building as well.

The winter months will feature a variety of holiday events. Residents can display miniatures and crafts they’ve made at the Hobby Showcase in the Kitchissippi Bistro, and the more musically inclined residents can join in for caroling around the community. The choir is already practicing for its annual Christmas concert, and the community will close out the year with festive Christmas and New Year’s parties.

These are just some examples of the vibrant community events that Wallace has come up with for the residents of Wellington West. The building focuses on delivering exceptional amenities and events all year-round. Residents stay active with karaoke pub nights, exercise workouts, and weekly live music, and they’re encouraged to speak up and share their stories at the resident biography nights. For residents that love to learn, guest lecturers come in to speak about a variety of topics like The History of Rock and Roll, Current Events, Fall Prevention, Astronomy, Estate Planning, and Economics.

Wellington West offers a vibrant, active lifestyle and tons of amenities, including gourmet dining, 24-hour nursing care and in-house physician, a town car with personal driver, a heated saltwater pool, a fitness center and spa, a theater, in-suite laundry, and of course, a full calendar of activities.

