United Way: Let’s tackle our toughest social issues this holiday season

By Dennise Taylor-Gilhen, interim president & CEO of United Way East Ontario

Despite global conflicts playing out across the world and an enduring cost-of-living crisis here at home, every day I witness the power our community has to make positive change.

Whether you are helping out a neighbour or friend, tackling a work project that solves an important piece of a big social issue, carving out some of your paycheque to support a youth centre, or caring for children or aging parents who depend on you, you are working hard to do your part.

But sometimes it can feel like there’s so much to fix that it’s hard to know where to start.

That’s where United Way East Ontario comes in.

The toughest problems of our time are deeply intertwined: poverty and homelessness, mental health and addictions, social isolation and polarization – you can’t fix one of these problems without considering the others.

The power of United Way lies in our big-picture approach. We bring together caring communities to address all facets of these big challenges, so we can empower people to overcome them in meaningful and sustainable ways.

When we help someone overcome substance use challenges, we do more than just assist them through recovery: we also help them land and keep a job, find safe housing, and remain healthy.

When we help a young mom fleeing a violent spouse, we’re not only helping her put a roof over her family’s head: we also set her children up to thrive in school, help her maintain meaningful employment, make sure she can feed her family, and ensure they all have access to counselling.

When we connect a senior with a social club, we’re doing more than just giving them a place to spend the day: we’re also improving their wellbeing, keeping them connected to their community, and giving their caregivers a rest so they can stay healthy, too.

We understand the needs of our communities across Ottawa, because we meet with people with lived experiences, sit on local advisory councils, attend community meetings, and speak with agencies that are providing critical social services, to keep a pulse on where demand is the greatest.

This holiday season, I know you’ll be called upon repeatedly for your generosity, because the needs facing our community are pressing and growing. Know that you can tackle homelessness, mental health and addictions, poverty, and social isolation, all with one donation: that’s the power of United Way.

For someone like Cassandra, who found herself homeless at the age of 15, United Way made it possible to find a stable place to live where she could achieve her goals.

For folks with disabilities, like Graham, a program fueled by United Way helped him land a job that allows him to contribute to his community and make strides toward independence.

When Jessica lost her partner to suicide, she connected with low-cost counselling services powered by United Way to help her cope with the grief.

Your donation can start a chain reaction that builds a brighter future for thousands of people in your community. I invite you to learn more about their stories and support our mission by visiting UnitedWayEO.ca/holiday.

