Sharpfle Waffle launches new vegetarian menu

By Emma Cummings

Step inside Mechanicsville’s Sharpfle Waffle and an aroma of sweet yet savory treats greets you. But so does the smell of a new mainly vegetarian menu cooked by a former chef from one of New York’s finest restaurants.

Co-owners James Choi and Chef Jay Lee, natives from South Korea, have blended their diverse experiences and creativity to craft a menu that’s as innovative as it is approachable.

Though Sharpfle Waffle is best known for its croffles — a croissant style waffle that’s popular in Korea — its menu has grown to include a diverse array of options, appealing to a broad range of tastes. From hearty sandwiches to vegan-forward dishes like their popular salad, the offerings reflect their commitment to variety and creativity.

Chef Lee’s pedigree shines through in every dish. With experience at New York’s Eleven Madison Park — the world’s only three-star Michelin restaurant with a fully plant-based menu — Lee brought a seasoned touch to the eatery’s vegetarian-forward philosophy, said Choi.

“We think of meat as an addition more than a necessity,” the Sharpfle Waffle owner said.

Signature dishes, like their vegan salad, have even turned skeptics into believers.

Reflecting on his return to Ottawa, Lee shared, “I worked at Beckta for two years and made a lot of connections in the food industry at that time. I was offered jobs and welcomed by many friends here, and it made my decision clear to come back again.”

When Choi and Lee decided to bring the Korean dessert to the Capital, they wanted to do it with their own unique twist. Crisp, tender, and deceptively light, their croffles pair perfectly with sweet and savoury toppings.

“While I was living in Denmark, there were a few cafes near my house that had these nice open-faced sandwiches [smørrebrød] and coffee. It was part of my weekly routine to enjoy the different varieties,” said Lee, who’s worked in kitchens all around the world. ”I thought that those ingredients could be good with croffles as well. That experience, combined with my fine-dining background, helped to curate high-quality menu items.”

South Korean native James Choi founded Sharpfle Waffle to introduce croffles to Ottawa. Photo by Emma Cummings

Complemented by house-roasted coffee, the experience is a treat for the senses.

The hashtag logo at the front of the store draws inspiration from the iconic grid-like pattern of a waffle and cleverly incorporates the musical sharp note symbol, reflecting their creativity and precision.

Growing stronger after unexpected challenges

If you thought you’ve heard the name Sharpfle Waffle before, that’s most likely because you have.

The business faced significant legal hurdles in 2023 when neighbouring enterprise at the time, Stella Luna, put forth an exclusivity clause that forced them to move from their original location.

In a statement of claim filed in Ontario’s Supreme Court at the time, Stella Luna said they were “suffering irreparable harm” and faced a “real risk that the business will not prosper or even survive in the presence of direct competition.” That drama led the once-popular gelato shop to lose out on even more business and closed its Wellington West storefront last December. In March 2024, owner Tammy Giuliani declared bankruptcy for that location only.

Choi chooses to look on the positive side of the drama by reflecting on the community which supported him bouncing back.

“It was definitely a very big turning point for us to really understand the value of the business that we’re doing,” said Choi. ”What we came to realize is how strong the support of the community is. They treated us so well in helping us to stay rooted and continue doing what we love.”

The team’s determination, bolstered by the community’s support, led to a triumphant reopening at 173 Hinchey Ave and the launch of a second location, Sharpfle Waffle Coffee and Bar, at 111 York Street. The new space, licensed for alcohol, will soon serve beer, wine, and cocktails, staying open later to cater to evening diners.

Looking ahead, innovation doesn’t stop at the menu. Sharpfle Waffle has started weekend pop-up dinners featuring themed menus like pasta and ramen, which Choi described as a “good opportunity to showcase something drastically different.”

“We’ve expanded beyond what people expect,” said Choi.

Like this: Like Loading...