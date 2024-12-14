Nine Westboro businesses to shop at for gifts this holiday season

Information provided by the Westboro BIA

From the holidays to Valentine’s Day, birthdays to just-because days, you can find all your gifts this winter season in Westboro Village.

Find a variety of gifts across our 300+ businesses. Whether you’re seeking a thoughtfully curated keepsake, a memorable adventure, store credit at their favourite boutique, or a sensational dining experience, you can find it all where City Life meets Village Feel.

Tom Ford Lucia FT 1087 / 01D and Saint Laurent SL M107 / 003sunglasses combine style and protection, making them the perfect gift this season.

Designed with elegance in mind, these frames offer polarized lenses that provide essential UV protection year-round.

With winter snow reflecting up to 80% of UV rays, these sunglasses are a chic and thoughtful choice to keep loved ones both stylish and protected in every season.

Run and ride farther with the Forerunner® 265 GPS running smartwatch. Its colorful AMOLED touchscreen display stands out while the morning report with HRV status gives health insights (data presented is intended to be a close estimation of metrics tracked). The training readiness feature — which tells you when you’re primed for a productive session — helps you crush your goals.

A Magpie favourite, Megan Thorne. Born into a family of artisans, Megan began creating jewellery in 2007. She shapes the delicate flowers and sinuous gold ribbons of her dreams into heirloom jewels, carefully crafting each piece in recycled 18K gold and ethically sourced stones. Her Buttercup and Evergreen collections of earrings, rings and necklaces stand out among any collection – the perfect gift for the jewellery lover on your list.

Featured items: 18ky Evergreen Blue Sapphire Earring Studs, 18ky Buttercup Kaye Necklace with Rose Cut Diamond, 18ky Buttercup Eternity Band with Diamonds (top), 18ky Wood Nymph Ivy Ring with Pear Cut Blue Sapphire and Diamonds (middle), 18ky Buttercup Garden Band with Diamonds (bottom).

The Tea Lover Gift Set is a curated selection of Tease Tea’s top selling functional tea-infused essentials for the tea lover in your life. Includes 3 best selling tea blends, two tea-infused botanical beauty items, and our best-selling 3-in-1 Glass & Bamboo Tumbler. Tumbler includes infusion basket perfect for steeping tea, cold brewing coffee, or fruit infusions!

The Essentials Gift Set includes:

The French Oven’s design yields moist, tender results for slow-simmered soups and stews. This high-quality pot is also commonly referred to as a Casserole or Dutch Oven. This Round Dutch Oven in Cerise by Le Creuset is a versatile kitchen staple can be used for more than just comfort foods – experiment with no-knead bread or even use it to bake a cake!

Le Creuset Enamelled Cast Iron cookware has been the world’s quality benchmark for almost a century. Each piece is cast individually in sand molds and hand inspected by French artisans. The iconic cookware is beloved for both its chip-resistant enamel exterior, its tight fitting lid and superior heat retention that locks in flavour and keeps food moist and tender.

Rad Power Bikes – Roadster Road: Enjoy off-road excitement with the stylish, all-terrain Radster Trail ebike.

Serfas Metro Helmet – Matte Black: CPSC-certified for safety, this helmet features a rear safety light, adjustable straps, and a removable visor for comfort and protection.

Kryptonite Evolution LS U-Lock: A 14mm hardened steel shackle and 3 stainless steel keys provide maximum security for peace of mind.

The Prevue Pet Products Flower Power 7320 combines super soft, plush fabrics with durable jute to provide the perfect place for your cat to sleep, lounge and play! Two plush, dangling swat toys and lounging platform provide opportunities for pouncing and jumping. Two individual, natural, jute rope scratching posts offer an appealing texture to cats, curbing inappropriate scratching behaviors. Our incredibly plush flower bed encompassed in velvety soft pillows to surround your feline in total comfort while making your cat or kitten feel more secure and less vulnerable to sneak attacks. Our whimsical flower design in bold shades of fuchsia and lime green is sure to add a delightful presence to any room!

Accessorize with hand-made collars from Goober Collar and Peachy Keen Collar to perfectly capture your furry friend’s personality.

Crafted with Ethiopian Leather and designed for both function and fashion, the Barcon Getta Rassi Travel 1 duffle bag allows you to carry everything in style. Complete the look with the Briefcase LB-7375 and Kilimanjaro boots, to take you from work to play, to all the adventures in between.

Imagine the joy on your loved one’s face as they drape the Starlit Serenity blanket over their sofa or bed, instantly creating a cozy retreat. The bold black adds a chic contrast, while the soft sky blue and mint hues evoke the calm of a clear, serene day. It’s the perfect blend of style and comfort, sure to become their favourite for relaxation.

Our 20×20 Blue Breeze Embroidered Cushion features detailed embroidery and a stylish fringe trim. It brings a touch of boho charm to any space, perfect for adding texture and colour to your home.

