Michelle Valberg brings wildlife to Westboro 

By Charlie Senack

If you’ve walked down Richmond Road in Westboro recently, chances are you’ve been met by foxes, owls, and even a polar bear. But the animals aren’t real — they are photographs of the Canadian creatures printed on traffic boxes throughout the Village.

The candid shots of wildlife and nature were taken by award-winning photographer Michelle Valberg, who has a studio in Westboro. They replace previous images which were installed five years ago of animals seen closer to home.

When Valberg was approached with the idea from the Westboro BIA, she thought it would be a prime opportunity to teach kids about the importance of wildlife and conserving our planet.

“I hope it sparks a conversation. Being a storyteller is what I do and ultimately what I want people to do is stop. Everyone is so instantaneous,” said Valberg. “If I can create an emotional connection, that’s my goal. People who are going through a horrible time can escape and be in that place and wonder what it’s like to be that close to an animal or know more. It’s also an opportunity for kids to take a nature walk through their own urban backyard.”

Photography is a unique concept which captures a moment in time. By peering through a lens, Valberg is able to share that moment with the world. She started the creative art in post secondary education and hasn’t put a camera down since.

One of Michelle Valberg’s photographs of a snowy owl on a traffic box in Westboro. Photo by Miv Photography.

The photographs Valberg took are from across Canada. The loons outside the LCBO are from her cottage at Sharbot Lake. The polar bears are from Churchill, Manitoba, and the flowers from Nova Scotia.

“My goal is to be respectful to any animal and remember that we are the visitors to their habitat. During Covid, nature was our only source of entertainment and it was really amazing to see how many people were going and finding new places. It is my greatest escape for calmness, joy and relaxation,” said Valberg. “Inviting nature into the busy streets is a really beautiful way to merge both nature and city life and bring a little bit of nature into the city. Hopefully it encourages people to go for a walk to find these critters in their backyard or far away.”

The 12 installations run down Richmond Road in Westboro and a digital nature walk map can be found on the Westboro BIA website.

Now Valberg, who is a Nikon Ambassador and Canadian Geographic Photographer-in-Residence, is turning her focus to a new documentary project that will hopefully screen at film festivals in April 2026.

“It’s not on wildlife. It’s on an extraordinary human called Mike Stevens who is the world’s greatest harmonica player and he’s done great work in the Arctic,” said Valberg. “He started a not-for-profit called Artscan Circle. We had a lot in common with my nonprofit where I brought up hockey equipment and he brought up musical instruments. His story needs to be shared with the world.”

Foxes might sometimes wander through Westboro’s streets, but these ones are displayed on a traffic box. Photo by Miv Photography.

