Four Ottawa charities spreading holiday joy to families in need

By Emma Cummings

The holiday season is a time for togetherness, joy, and generosity. Yet, for many families in Ottawa, financial challenges can turn what should be a festive time into a stressful one. Fortunately, local charities and foundations run programs to restore dignity and provide support, enabling recipients to celebrate the season meaningfully.

Here’s how four organizations are making a difference.

Children’s Aid Foundation of Ottawa’s Holiday Gift Program

The Children’s Aid Foundation of Ottawa ensures children and teens in need experience the joy of age-appropriate gifts. Stocking stuffers such as toys, books, and gift cards add a personal touch, and social workers deliver the gifts personally, allowing caregivers to wrap them.

When gift cards are provided, they grant parents and caregivers the autonomy to select what their children and family need most during the holidays. This year, they expect to distribute over $40,000 in grocery store gift cards.

Executive Director Walter Noble said that the initiative fosters inclusivity and joy for youth from all backgrounds aged 0-17, and also 18 to 22-year-olds who have aged out of foster care.

“Often I hear from youth, who have no family support or networks to fall back on, that they feel blessed by the comfort of a stranger who provides a gift card to them, as it shows them that people care about them,” said Noble. “Having these supports in place helps [former foster youth] become productive and healthy citizens of Ottawa, breaking the cycle for future generations.”

Last year over 2,200 gifts were distributed to children and youth thanks to 380 generous donors. Monetary donations are encouraged as they empower families to purchase gifts and food that resonate with their traditions and needs.

The Children’s Aid Holiday Gift Program ensures children’s and teens don’t go without a gift under the tree.

Caring and Sharing Exchange Christmas Program

Operating since 1915, the Caring and Sharing Exchange provides food hampers and gift certificates to families who need support. Executive Director Cindy Smith emphasized that financial donations have the most impact, as retail partnerships allow the organization to stretch each dollar further.

An average gift of $100 can provide a family with the essentials for a holiday feast. The program is inclusive of all, said Smith, who shared ”they are non-denominational and are cognizant that most people are off work and school during the holiday season, making it a family time for all.”

Those sentiments were echoed by a 2023 Christmas Exchange Program recipient.

“I can’t begin to tell you what it means to us to get this assistance at Christmas. It’s like all the gold in the world fell on us to lighten our burdens. Last year was a very difficult year. I was in the hospital from November until February. I made a promise that if I made it, I would spend Christmas making it up to my sons,” said the recipient who was not named for privacy.

Visit caringandsharing.ca for more details.

Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa Holiday Hampers Program

The Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa Hamper Program provides essential items, food, and small luxuries to families facing financial hardship. This year, the goal is to distribute 300 hampers across their four clubhouses.

“Every year, we work alongside generous donors and local businesses to provide Holiday Hampers — care packages filled with essential food and household items — for families in need,” said Clubhouse Manager Sarah Cybulski. “Additionally, our Angel Tree program brings joy to nearly 2,000 children and youth each year by offering thoughtful gifts that brighten their holidays.”

The cost of a hamper is about $300 with donations being matched by Loblaws to double the impact. A large family can be supported with $500, or multiple families for $1,000.

“Hampers are so much more than the items they contain,” said Cybulski. “They are a powerful reminder to families that someone cares and that they’re not alone.”

The Caldwell Family Centre distributes gift vouchers and hampers.

Caldwell Family Centre Holiday Assistance

For decades, the Caldwell Family Centre has been a lifeline for Ottawa residents experiencing poverty. During the holidays, they distribute gift vouchers or hampers, supported by sponsors like Kiwanis Ottawa West and St. Elias Church.

Coordinator of People Engagement Bonnie Shaw said they have registered 404 unique individuals representing more than 800 family members for Holiday Assistance in partnership/facilitation with the Caring and Sharing Exchange.

“This assistance consists of either a gift voucher (typically from Giant Tiger) or a gift hamper, prepared and provided by a number of public and private sponsors throughout the City of Ottawa,” she said.

Programs offered include: Food hampers, daily meals, baby essentials, and clothing. Beyond immediate needs, the Centre also offers social engagement and assistance for newcomers, helping foster a sense of belonging.

“My hope is that the spirit of kindness that we see this time of year is not forgotten at other times,” said Karen Secord, Director of Development and Communications. “With the need increasing, there is ongoing pressure to ensure that no one is left behind. We can’t do that without a compassionate community. Balancing the high demand with limited resources remains a key challenge.”

Visit Caldwell Family Centre caldwellfamilycentre.ca for ways to contribute to their mission.

Like this: Like Loading...