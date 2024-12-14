Dovercourt: Stay active & connected

*This article is sponsored by Dovercourt*

Dovercourt Recreation Centre, located in Highland Park/ Westboro, has been a community hub since the 1980s, with its indoor pool, tennis courts, wading pool, swim lessons, fitness programs, afterschool programs, day camps and an adjacent field and park.

At Dovercourt, there is an emphasis on community. The centre is a safe, welcoming, and inclusive home away from home for many. This spirit is palpable after morning fitness classes, when people gather in the upstairs lobby for a coffee or lunch at the Café, sharing stories and laughter. Bring a book, borrow one from the library nook, or enjoy free public wifi on your tablet or laptop.

With monthly and ongoing options, the Fit Pass allows the ultimate flexibility: book ahead and enjoy over 40 weekly classes. It includes group fitness, yoga, aquafitness, spinning, strength, use of the Fitness Centre, the indoor pool (with hot tub and sauna), pickleball and more. Late-morning “Seniors on the Go” classes, introduced last fall, have become very popular. Clients can pause the Fit Pass for absences like vacations and winters away.

Registered fitness classes range from dynamic to rehab-oriented and are offered weekly each session. Join kindred spirits in Older Adult Yoga, Tai Chi, and Age Strong (Small Group Personal Training). Aqua Arthritis, FM and Healthy Back address specific conditions and promote strength and mobility. A Mind & Body Connection class for those with Parkinson’s, MS or Post Stroke is offered in the pool as well as a land-based version.

Social activities include the Euchre Club, pole-walking classes and pickleball (included with the Fit Pass or a drop-in fee). Enjoy free monthly Wellness Education sessions, with informative talks by local wellness experts. In addition, there are adult recreation programs every session, including pottery, virtual watercolour classes and Climate Fresk workshops.

Staying active and connected is critical to physical and mental health. The National Council on Aging says that “regular activity…can help give us more energy and greater self-confidence, enabling us to embrace our later years with gusto.” Organized fitness and social activities enable older adults to retain those vital connections.

Fall classes are underway, but there is still time to join. Please register on our website or call 613-798-8950.

