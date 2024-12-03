Hosting a holiday party this December? These local businesses have you covered

By Emma Cummings

The holiday season is creeping closer, and with it comes the chaos of planning the perfect party. Don’t let the stress of feeding a crowd steal your holiday cheer. Luckily, the Kitchissippi region has your back with some of Ottawa’s best catering options.

Whether you’re after a drool-worthy brunch box, an elegant charcuterie board, or something in between, these standout services are here to make your home or office gathering the talk of the season.

Bibi’s Middle Eastern Kitchen – Hintonburg

www.eatatbibis.com

Craving Middle Eastern cuisine that’s packed with flavor and sure to impress? Bibi’s Middle Eastern Kitchen has you covered.

From crispy, golden falafel and perfectly grilled halloumi to juicy chicken wraps and vibrant salads, their menu is a delicious blend of tradition and modernity. And they’ve leveled up their catering game with new breakfast spreads and snack packages.

“We know that great food brings people together, sparking connections and creating unforgettable moments,” said Kelly Weiss, owner and catering manager. “We’re not about flashy catering — we’re about delivering an experience that will have your guests raving for months to come.”

Bibi’s Middle Eastern Kitchen menu caters to various dietary needs, including gluten-free, vegan, and halal options

Bibi’s takes inclusivity seriously. “Our menu caters to various dietary needs, including gluten-free, vegan, and halal options,” reads Bibi’s website. “We are dedicated to providing a unique dining experience, with all our dishes prepared in-house, ensuring that every bite, from our slow-cooked meats to our freshly fried falafels, reflects our commitment to health and taste.”

Plus, they’re green to the core. Nearly all of their catering packaging is eco-friendly.

The Bagel Shop – Wellington West

ottawabagelshop.com

Got an office brunch or holiday bash on the horizon? Let The Bagel Shop handle the eats!

Famous for their hand-rolled, wood-fired Montreal-style bagels (crafted with ingredients you can actually pronounce), this local favorite offers catering options that are as high-quality as they are crowd-pleasing.

From smoked salmon platters and chicken salad to house-made quiches and the popular build-a-bagel box, its menu has something to satisfy even the pickiest co-worker or relative. Plus, The Bagel Shop is proud to be the city’s best-priced Montreal-style bagel spot.

Wellington West’s Bagel Shop is a perfect fit for office or home holiday parties.

“The holiday season brings so many decisions to make — let us take some off your plate,” said ‘Bagel Queen’ Liliana Piazza. “What a weight off to have Christmas or New Year’s morning taken care of.”

The Bagel Shop’s brunch boxes and smoked salmon platters are a holiday morning lifesaver, while charcuterie boxes are perfect for cocktail parties. Need daytime options? The Deli or Premium Bagel Boxes, loaded with delicious sandwiches, are sure to be a hit at any office gathering.

A Dashing Pinch Village Cafe – Westboro

www.dashingpinch.ca

Searching for standout kosher catering with a side of heart? Meet A Dashing Pinch — a socially conscious gem serving high-quality kosher cuisine while championing neurodiverse families in the workplace.

“There’s something on the menu for everybody,” said owner Ru Uzan, whose passion for food and community shines through every dish.

From crispy potato latkes to sweet, pillowy sufganiyot (jelly donuts) and a spread of mouthwatering meat and fish delicacies, its offerings are a love letter to Jewish culinary traditions. But it’s Ru Uzan’s willingness to tailor the menu to your taste that sets them apart.

A Dashing Pinch serves high-quality kosher cuisine.

“I customize my catering to meet clients’ needs. If there is something you would like that I have not made before, I will,” says Uzan.

A Dashing Pinch’s reputation speaks for itself. Whether it’s their years-long streak of catering Chanukah parties for political staff on Parliament Hill or their commitment to using local suppliers, they’ve earned glowing reviews.

Farinella’s – Little Italy

www.farinellaeats.com

“At Farinella, we take pride in being a part of family and friends’ most cherished moments,” says Ola Mustapha, Farinella’s catering manager. This sentiment is deeply rooted in the history of Farinella’s founders, Cesare and Nina.

Raised in Ottawa with strong Italian influences, their family moved to Canada from Italy during the Second World War, bringing with them a rich tradition of food and family.

They were taught that every gathering — big or small — is special, a philosophy that shines through in Farinella’s offerings. From their signature pizzas and fresh salads to decadent cannoli and creamy gelato, every item is crafted with care.

Farinella’s brings Italy’s flavour to Ottawa.

“Italians think of food as more than just a necessity. It’s about the way it gathers families, the way it brings friends together over an aperitivo, and the way it becomes the heart of every celebration,” explained Mustapha. “Food is the passion in every celebration.”

Farinella has expanded their catering options to include an array of mini items — focaccias, customizable sandwiches, dessert buns, and more — perfect for any occasion.

Il Negozio Nicastro – Wellington West

www.negozio.ca

The Nicastro family has hospitality down to an art form. At Il Negozio Nicastro, their motto says it all: “Who eats well, lives well.” Their business is a love letter to food and Italian culture — two things that go hand in hand.

Il Negozio’s catering shines in the world of business lunches. Think cicchetti (Italian sliders) that are perfect for working lunches or snack breaks, alongside customized lunch boxes, artisanal cheese and charcuterie platters, and even continental breakfast options.

“We do a lot of corporate events, a lot of office parties,” shared general manager Salvatore Nicastro. “But our specialty, the thing we’re known for, is our charcuterie boards, our meat and cheese boards. We have 250, 300 types of cheese on hand.”

Il Negozio Nicastro’s motto is: “Who eats well, lives well.”

These boards are nothing short of showstoppers, featuring delights like porchetta, roast beef, smoked pork loin, homemade smoked sausage, smoked salmon, duck confit, poached figs, and pickled vegetables. Oh, and here’s the kicker: Nicastro himself can be found crafting these indulgent creations fresh, on the day of your event.

Thyme and Again – Wellington West or Carling

www.thymeandagain.ca

Strolling past Thyme and Again in Wellington West, it’s nearly impossible not to be drawn in by the tantalizing aromas wafting through the air. They have been a cornerstone of Ottawa’s culinary scene for over 25 years.

Whether you’re planning an intimate dinner party or a corporate event, Thyme and Again offers catering services tailored to fit your needs. According to their website, they provide everything from full-service catering with all the bells and whistles to beautifully curated charcuterie boards and snack box deliveries perfect for a casual get-together or a midday treat.

“If you can dream it, we can help bring it to life!” they promise — a testament to their dedication to crafting bespoke experiences for their clients. Their diverse menu includes gourmet appetizers, savory entrees, and mouthwatering desserts, all created with the freshest ingredients and an eye for detail.

But the team at Thyme and Again doesn’t just focus on the food. They’re equally passionate about sustainability, actively working to reduce their environmental footprint through eco-friendly practices. Whether it’s sourcing locally whenever possible or adopting green packaging solutions, they’re proving that great food and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

