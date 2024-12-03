A list of Ottawa holiday events happening this December

By Charlie Senack

Whether you celebrate Christmas or any other special holiday over the month of December, there are plenty of ways to get into the festive season. From sleigh rides to tree lightings and holiday markets, here is a list of activities for people of all ages.

Santa Shuffle, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.

A 5km Fun Run and 1km Elf Walk for all ages and skill levels in proud partnership with the Running Room. Participants are encouraged to wear their funkiest festive running attire for a day of laughter and fun.

Lansdowne Park, 1525 Princess Patricia Way

A Very Retro Christmas!, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Step into a time machine and celebrate the holidays with your family in retro style! Enjoy the nostalgic charm of the 1970s, 80s, and 90s with vintage toys and games, throwback crafts, a themed scavenger hunt, and more.

Nepean Museum, 16 Rowley Ave

Brunch with Santa, Dec. 8, 10 p.m. to 1 p.m.

An unforgettable experience where holiday magic comes alive in support of the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) Foundation! You can grab some photos with a racially diverse Santa, eat a delicious brunch, enjoy live music, and have a chance to win raffles and auctions. The event typically sells out quickly.

Canadian Science and Technology Museum, 1867 St. Laurent Blvd

The Christmas display outside of Pubwells on Preston Street. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Saint Nicolas And A Ceremony Of Carols, Dec. 8, 4 p.m.

Two of Britten’s most enduring Christmas works brought to life in an ambitious community performance. Featuring Nils Brown as Saint Nicolas, the Boys and Girls choirs of Christ Church Cathedral and young instrumentalists drawn from across Ottawa.

Christ Church Cathedral, 414 Sparks St | cantatasingersottawa.ca

Ukrainian Christmas Bingo & Varenyky/Pyrohy Dinner, Dec. 13, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Featuring varenyky /pyrohy for dinner, bingo prizes featuring hand painted Christmas ornaments from Ukraine, enjoy Christmas carols in both Ukrainian and English! Raffle and cash bar. Tickets are $30 per person and includes dinner and one bingo card. Extra cards are $5 each.

Ukrainian Orthodox Hall, 1000 Byron Ave

Metcalfe Christmas Market, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All of the vendors are local, and make, create, bake or grow all of their products. There’s everything that you will want for all of your Christmas holiday needs. You’ll also find hot prepared food.

Greely Community Centre, 1448 Meadow Dr

The Parkdale Market for decades has been a destination to purchase live Christmas trees. Photo by Charlie Senack.

A Celtic Christmas, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.

An unforgettable evening of toe-tapping tunes by the Rideau Ramblers and the heartfelt melodies of the Ottawa Celtic Choir! Delight in a captivating blend of Celtic Christmas tradition and celebrate the season with lively tunes and cherished songs that will have you singing along.

National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St, nac-cna.ca

Miracle on Bank Street 6, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Mortimer-Lind-Tansley-Deek Family Band returns for a sixth edition of Miracle on Bank Street, kicking the festive season into gear with a night of live music at Ottawa’s oldest and finest cinema. Tickets are $35 — Kids 11 and under are $15.

Mayfair Theatre, 1074 Bank St

Ottawa Kwanzaa Celebration, Dec. 28, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Ottawa Kwanzaa celebration will include a dynamic showcase of cultural dancers, drumming, singing, music and authentic African and Caribbean cuisine — entertainment for the entire family.

Blu Legacy Convention Centre, 3750 North Bowesville Rd | jakukonbit.com

Throughout December

(Be sure to check the event websites for updated dates and times)

Alight the Night

This all-ages event invites you to unwind in a 19th-century village lit by over a million lights. Enjoy activity stations and visit St. Nicolas, stop by the sound and light show as the lights dance to your favorite holiday music. Ride the free miniature train, make dinner reservations at Willard’s Hotel or grab a seat at the Harvest Barn. Runs until Jan. 4.

Upper Canada Village, 13740 County Road 2, Morrisburg, Ont | uppercanadavillage.com

A Country Christmas

Enjoy festive family fun with the Elf Academy Stage Show, Santa visits, snow-covered hedge mazes, and holiday activities in the Town Square. Grab tasty treats at the food booths and explore Saunders’ Farmshop for unique gifts and seasonal decor. As night falls, stroll through the glowing Holiday Light displays, making magical memories with loved ones. Runs until Dec. 30.

Saunders Farm, 7893 Bleeks Rd, Munster |saundersfarm.com

Every year a house at the corner of Dovercourt Avenue and Mansfield Avenue creates a breathtaking Christmas display. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Magic of Lights

Experience the dazzling Magic of Lights drive-through display this winter. Lined with two kilometers of sparkling LED light displays. Runs until Jan. 4.

Wesley Clover Parks, 401 Corkstown Rd | magicoflights.com

Ottawa Christmas Market

Get into the holiday spirit at Ottawa’s European-style Christmas market — the perfect place for great food, warm drinks, traditional kiosks and a festive atmosphere! It takes place on Fridays and weekends until Dec. 22 and then everyday from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5. The family-friendly and free event features over 50 vendors with seasonal food and drink — including alcoholic options — local goods at vendor cabins, glittering displays, and live performances.

Aberdeen Plaza at Lansdowne | Ottawa Christmas market.com

Trees of Hope for CHEO

Kick-start the holiday season with this magical fundraiser event! Experience in-person or take a virtual tour of the beautifully decorated Christmas trees in the Fairmont Château Laurier halls, then vote for your favourite. Proceeds towards the Trees of Hope event support the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

Fairmont Château Laurier Hotel, 1 Rideau St | treesofhope.ca

ByWard Winter Market

Wander through rows of outdoor market vendors offering unique local crafts, holiday treats and seasonal delights. With twinkling lights, holiday décor and cozy vibes, the ByWard Winter Market is the perfect place to shop, eat, and celebrate winter ahead of Ottawa’s iconic Winterlude festival. It runs until Jan. 26.

The ByWard Market in Downtown Ottawa

