Highjinx: A social enterprise born out of frustration and anger

By Emma Cummings

You may have stumbled into a busy storefront at 290 Kent Street and been intrigued by the various knick-knacks, housewares, furniture, and oddities for sale.

Perhaps you even marvelled at the stuffed bear in the stairwell or the many chairs hanging from the ceiling. What you may not have realized is that these are all donated items, with proceeds from sales going directly into helping the community.

Thirteen and a half years ago, over a glass of wine, Karen Nielsen and Leigh Reid decided that they wanted to help Ottawa’s unhoused and at-risk community in any way they could. In Reid’s words: “People weren’t really getting the help they needed. It was more organizations telling people how they had to be helped. Instead, it really should be the person telling us how they need to be helped.”

The next day, a storefront nearby came up for lease and they jumped on it. After renting a U-Haul and descending upon their friends’ and families’ homes, they loaded up the truck with whatever items they could scrounge, and, nearly overnight, established what would become Highjinx.

Rather than taking any government funding, Nielsen and Reid carved their own way.

“We just do it through neighbours helping neighbours,” said Reid. “That way, no one can cancel our funding. We will have continuation of services as long as we’re able to do it, and we don’t have to say what the funders want to hear to get the money.”

“We will keep going as long as there’s a need for us to do this,” added Nielsen. “And, unfortunately, I think that need will outlive us.”

Highjinx sustains itself through donations of furniture, housewares, novelties, and, perhaps most importantly, fresh food. Provided photo.

Failure in treatment

Highjinx was born out of frustration with the failure of existing institutions and the misconceptions surrounding the at-risk community in the city.

“I’m tired of hearing ‘they’re not my neighbors.’ They are your neighbors,” said Nielsen. “We’re all in this together. If we had services, housing, treatment, and mental health care, it wouldn’t be on the street in your face. They have nowhere else to go.”

“They’re human beings just like all of us,” Reid chimed in. “Everyone has a story, everyone has a history. Until we walk a mile in their shoes, we just don’t know.”

As compared with other food banks in the city, Highjinx differentiates itself by being able to provide food daily, not just weekly or monthly.

“We’ll never let anybody go hungry. We can guarantee a meal every day for everyone,” said Nielsen.

Beyond fresh food, the most in-demand items are blankets, sleeping bags, backpacks and tents. Highjinx doesn’t accept clothing donations, except for emergency items, but they’re happy to direct people to other services in the city that do.

Dignity and respect

The care and respect for every person who walks through Highjinx’s doors is clear. There’s no distinction between client and customer; everyone is treated with dignity.

Even if someone’s behavior is erratic, Nielsen and Reid emphasize not taking it personally.

“Isolating people never helps,” said Nielsen. “So we bring them more into the fold. It means we need to keep a closer eye on them, give them more of a relationship to show them they’re worth it.”

Patrick McGrath, a long-time neighbour and volunteer at Highjinx, says that enterprise helped him get sober and saved his life over his nine years there. He described the business as “unconventional” and “non-traditional.”

Unlike other social services, Nielsen, Reid, and their long-standing team of volunteers offer a constant source of compassion. This continuity sets them apart.

“Clients have built relationships with us over time,” said Nielsen. “That’s something other organizations need to understand — trust takes a long time to build.”

Despite their significant impact, Nielsen and Reid remain humble about their role. Instead, they highlight the community’s contribution. “I’m proud of the community, what this has morphed into on its own, and the neighbors and the community members alongside,” said Reid. “People are willing to help if they know how to.”

