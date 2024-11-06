Riversong concert to raise awareness and funds for First Nations advocacy

By Eva Schacherl

In 2018, over a hundred residents gathered on Westboro Beach for Riversong – a celebration of the lifeblood of our region that is the Kichi Sibi, Ottawa River.

Six years later, it’s time for Riversong 2, a concert to bring together many allies and support the First Nations who are challenging the decision to dispose of a million tonnes of radioactive waste less than a kilometre from the Ottawa River.

The gathering will take place on Nov. 22 at First United Church at 347 Richmond Rd. The performers include Ian Tamblyn, Ottawa singer-songwriter Pat Mayberry, and the lead singer and songwriter of Juno Award-winning Kobo Town, Drew Gonsalves. The Celtic group Dolas and Just Voices Choir will also join. The evening will include a silent auction.

Opening the event with welcoming and water songs will be singers and drummers from Kebaowek First Nation. Kebaowek Is one of 10 Algonquin First Nations that oppose the Near Surface Disposal Facility (NSDF) at Chalk River, and it has launched a case in Federal Court.

Together with Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg, Kebaowek published an extensive report last year on how a large area of Algonquin traditional territory was ‘nuclearized’ over the past 80 years and how the disposal project will affect many species, including the bears that are a ‘powerful spirit’ in Algonquin culture. They found three bear dens in the area where clearcutting will take place to build the dump.

“We have lived with and traveled the watershed since time immemorial,” the report read. “We understand that our life and sustenance draw from Aki (earth) and Sibi (the river). . . we remain opposed to the local and permanent impacts of nuclear waste disposal and storage on our sacred Aki Sibi.”

Original artwork by Destiny Cote, Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg

The fundraiser grew out of conversations among citizens who showed up at rallies organized by Kebaowek earlier this year — meeting up in the cold and snow in February as well as the pouring rain in July when the court case was heard in the Supreme Court building. The event brought together volunteers, including from First United Church’s WaterCareAllies and members concerned with Indigenous Right Relations and ecological justice. First United is generously hosting the event and putting in many volunteer hours. All artists are donating their time.

Co-organizer Cheryl Gorman said she is inspired by the beautiful artwork of Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg artist, Destiny Cote, which shows the bears, fish, mussels and other creatures of the Kichi Sibi.

“‘Water Is Life’ sums up how essential this element is,” said Gorman. “I’m amazed that the nuclear waste issue hasn’t received more attention. Imagine if we heard today that access to the Ottawa River was closed for the foreseeable future, or that our drinking water was affected. There would be an uproar.”

Nira Dookeran performed at the first Riversong. As an active First United Church member, she said the event “is a perfect fit with so much of what we value…We’ve placed Right Relations with First Peoples among our top priorities.”

Dookeran said she was concerned about the nuclear waste plan from when she first learned of it in 2016 and didn’t get any good answers to her questions, such as water testing, liabilities in case of an accident, and the length of time the waste would remain toxic.

“It seemed massively irresponsible,” she said. “It exemplifies everything that needs to be fixed, and I’m so glad there’s an Indigenous movement speaking out.”

The group has a goal of raising $10,000 to support their legal costs. Tickets to Riversong 2 are available on Eventbrite, and organizers encourage buying your tickets early, since seating is limited.

