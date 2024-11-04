New businesses and the Kitchissippi ice cream craze

By Simon Hopkins

Ice cream is a hot commodity in Westboro and Wellington West with many new creameries setting up shop.

Moo Shu, the popular Bank Street ice cream spot, is set to move to Stella Luna’s former storefront in Hintonburg later this year. Owner Liz Mok said that leaving Centretown was essential to the business’s future.

“It was never our intention to leave. Staying in Centretown was a hardline for a long time,” Mok wrote on social media. ”But as the search went on for years without success, we realized we needed to hone in our priorities and broaden our search.“

Born as a Lansdowne Farmers Market stand in 2015, Moo Shu Ice Cream & Kitchen has flourished to become a permanent downtown Bank Street fixture known for its inventive flavours, such as its popular Hong Kong Milk Tea or its local strawberry ice cream.

Mok began the business at only 24 and has ensured giving back to the community is at the forefront of what she does. More than 3800 scoops of ice cream and bubble waffles have been given to neighbours in need through its suspended scoop program.

The new space will open before the end of year and will include indoor seating, something the current Centretown location does not have. That led to a dramatic dip in revenue during winter months when people are less likely to stop in for a cold treat.

“We have plans to add coffee and light fare if you’re not in the mood for ice cream on a chilly day,” said Mok.

A new Tim Hortons is also slated to open next door. Nearby, Love and Electric and Happy Rolls ice cream shops both opened along Wellington St W.

But it seems the ice cream craze is reaching Westboro, too. A Baskin Robbins has opened at 395 Richmond Rd and Dairy Queen — which temporarily closed in its former digs — “is looking for another space in the neighbourhood that suits them better,” said Westboro BIA director Judy Lincoln.

More than just ice cream

It’s been a changing year for storefronts in Westboro and Wellington West as new merchants breathe fresh life into the area.

While many personal care businesses like spas and fitness facilities are opening in Westboro, its neighbours to the east are seeing more of a mix.

“While there are many forces working against small businesses, most of our shops continue to keep their doors open and make our neighbourhood incredibly vibrant and unique,” said Aron Slipacoff, executive director of the Wellington West BIA.

John’s Family Diner, a fixture in the community for five decades, put its storefront on the market with leasing available immediately. The Hatoum family told the Ottawa Business Journal the family “is looking at different options” to stay in operation, and didn’t rule out staying where they are.

Peter Hatoum said there were a number of reasons for putting the building up for lease, but didn’t elaborate. He said business was fine and is planning on continuing the legacy started by his father in 1974.

Chesterfield’s Gastro Diner has opened in the former Won Ton House. Photo by Simon Hopkins

Across the street two blocks away, brunch spot Chesterfield’s Gastro Diner recently moved into the former Won Ton House Chinese restaurant.

In Westboro, Lincoln said she’s excited to see a new French bistro called Elise serve diners on the ground floor of PostHouse, a new building near the intersection of Richmond and Winona.

Nearby in the City Centre complex, Raised by Wolves, a contemporary menswear brand founded in 2008 and rooted in graphic design, will open its first physical location at 145 Spruce St. on Nov. 1.

“We’ve done pop-ups in the past, going all the way back to 2009 in Toronto. We’ve done events like launch parties for sneaker releases, we’ve partnered with stores. But we’ve never had a permanent space,” owner, founder and creative director Calum Green told the Ottawa Business Journal.

The store itself will not be the traditional window-fronted shop that lines main streets and shopping malls. Green said it will be mostly unmarked and customers will have to climb a set of stairs to find it.

Maker House could see some changes this year after they won $100,000 in a giveaway. Owner Gareth Davies told KT their store won a draw done by delivery service Trexity. The first $10,000 will go directly to Maker House’s charitable campaigns.

“Our craft change program has been going since we started nine years ago and we give two per cent of overall sales to different community organizations like Parkdale Food Centre,” said Davies. “Or we might do something fun with other small businesses to keep the business boost theme going with that $10,000; we’re probably going to do that on our 10th anniversary next year.”

Davies also said they want to push Maker House to “the next level.” The store will continue its seasonal pop-up shops around Ottawa and is going to explore the option of opening a second location.

With files by David Sali and Mia Jensen

MakerHouse is considering opening a second location. Photo by Charlie Senack.

