Ottawa Jewish Centre holds service to mark one year anniversary of Oct. 7 attacks

By Kitchissippi Times Staff

It was a somber moment at the Infinity Convention Centre on Oct. 7 as an estimated 1,500 people gathered in secrecy to honour the Israel terrorist attacks which occurred exactly one year ago.

Hosted by the Soloway Jewish Centre located near Broadview and Carling, the events location was kept secret until hours before due to security threats. It was held in the city’s south end to accommodate the large number of people who attended.

Among those in attendance were both Canadian Prime Minister and Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre who spoke about the rising threat of antisemitism Jews across Canada have faced since the Oct. 7 attacks.

More to come….

