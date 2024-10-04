A list of fall activities in Ottawa this October

Looking to take in the fall experience? here is a list of events you can take part in during this spooky season.

Annual Biology Butterfly Show, Oct. 5-13: The Annual Butterfly Biology Show looks forward to welcoming you to the annual free Biology Butterfly Show. Reservations are required. At Nesbitt Biology Building, Carleton University, 1125 Colonel By Dr.

Watson’s Mill Harvest Festival, Oct. 13: Come to Watson’s Mill for their annual Harvest Festival! There are a bunch of activities and crafts. It’s sure to be fun for the whole family. At Watson’s Mill, 5525 Dickinson St. in Manotick.

Enriched Bread Artists Annual Open Studio, Oct. 17: Enriched Bread Artists are opening their doors to you. EBA continues to bring you contemporary art activity through its annual Open Studio. Their artists also exhibit to local, national and international audiences throughout the year. You can visit 21 active artists engaged in critical research and on-going artistic explorations in their studios housed over two floors. At Enriched Bread Artists, 951 Gladstone Ave.

Signatures Handmade Market, Oct. 17-20: Shop at a uniquely Canadian handmade indoor marketplace that features the works of independent artists, artisans, makers, and designers. At Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne, 1000 Exhibition Way.

Halloween Howl Market, Oct. 26: Enter the Halloween Howl Market where the spooktacular entry is free, bewitching door prizes await and local vendors conjure up a cauldron of delights. Embrace the hauntingly festive spirit with your canine companions, as dogs are welcome and treat them to on-site paw-dicures for a ghoulishly delightful family-friendly experience! At Shenkman Arts Centre,

245 Centrum Blvd.

The Ottawa Chocolate Show, Oct. 26: Meet award-winning chocolate makers, chat, sample their chocolate and take home a few bars! Sit in on presentations, workshops and pairings to delve further into the delectable world of chocolate. At Algonquin College, 1385 Woodroffe Ave.

Pumpkin Fest, until Oct. 27: Pack a lunch and bring the whole family down to the Annual Pumpkin Festival featuring a petting zoo, corn maze, wagon rides, pick-your-own pumpkin, and loads of fun on multiple outdoor playgrounds! At Proulx Maple & Berry Farm, 1865 O’Toole Rd.

Like this: Like Loading...