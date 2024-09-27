Naqvi: Together we can make our community a hate-free zone

Submitted by Yasir Naqvi, MP for Ottawa Centre

I must confess to a growing concern within me as the future unfolds. Over the summer, so many of you spoke to me about the state of politics, and the polarization we now see regularly. I increasingly hear from constituents who tell me that their sense of belonging, of being part of the wider community, is under threat. We all are feeling a pit in our stomachs.

Politics is changing as well. It’s far too common now that our Community Office is vandalized, staff harassed and threatened. Many other elected colleagues tell me the same. It hardly happened before. Most recently, someone tore down the Canadian flag at our office, and stepped on it leaving a boot print.

The politics of hatred and division has no place in a free and democratic society, and we must always confront it and call it out. The principles of tolerance, inclusion and respect are fragile gifts requiring constant tending and cultivation, but sadly, the populist politics of rage has also found fertile ground in Canada. We know this all too well here in Ottawa with the 2022 occupation of our downtown. Who could have imagined that scenario, and especially how it was exploited by those aspiring to national political leadership.

We can only find common ground by moving to higher ground, leaving things that too easily divide us behind, seeking to come together for the common good. It is unacceptable for any member of our community to live in fear, whether they are of Jewish faith, Muslim or belong to 2SLGBTQI community. It is my firm conviction that leadership is not about choosing sides, it is about never ceasing in the effort to bring seemingly intractable sides to the common table. Choosing sides is an abrogation of leadership given the current global climate. I will always stand against the easy solution of demonizing one’s opponents and painting with too broad a brush.

I was recently asked if I could choose to live anywhere else in the world, where would that be? For me, the answer was simple. I could not imagine living anywhere else but Ottawa. I love my city. I love the beautiful mosaic that makes up the neighbourhoods of Ottawa, walking down the street and meeting people of every nationality, race and creed, with every language possible being heard. It is a community that welcomes you in from wherever you are and provides a place to belong.

Those who know me, know that I am a bridge builder. The status quo can always stand to be challenged, but in doing so we must always ensure that we bring everyone along. We may not always agree, but we always have the right to be informed and consulted, with the dignity of having our views taken into consideration.

Whether it is combating antisemitism or Islamophobia, confronting the politics of identity that demonizes the choices people make about how they live or whom they love or seeking solutions to the mental health and drug abuse challenges we face, I will always act in a manner that respects the dignity of every human being. I am committed to achieving solutions that will strengthen our community fabric. In all of this, the politics of inclusion over division will always be my guiding light. Together, we will continue to build a community that is a hate-free zone.

