Leiper: Check out Fall activities in Kitchissippi this October

Submitted by Jeff Leiper, Kitchissippi ward Councillor

October has almost arrived in Kitchissippi, bringing with it some much-anticipated fall weather and new opportunities to connect with your community.

I know many of you are engaged in discussions around Ottawa’s new zoning by-law, and I’m pleased to note that there are several opportunities throughout October for you to attend in-person workshops on the topic. These workshops are designed to gather your feedback and ensure that the new zoning by-law reflects Official Plan, as well as the needs of all residents. The workshops are on October 8, 15, 22, and November 5 all around the city. For more information, check out the Engage Ottawa website.

The Kitchissippi United Church Fall rummage sale will run October 18 (7 PM – 9 PM) and 19 (9 AM – noon) this year. Head to the church for great deals on books, linens, kitchenware, household items, toys, baked goods, and more!

Wickedly Westboro is back for another year! Take part in the scavenger hunt from October 12 to 31 by finding the Wickedly Westboro spooky buddies in the windows of participating businesses; share your finds with the Westboro Village BIA to be entered to win one of ten gift bags filled with local goodies. Also, keep your eyes peeled for more info about a Trick or Treating in Westboro event, coming on October 26!

Sadly, with October comes the end of outdoor market season. The Westboro Farmers’ Market’s last day this season will be October 26, while the Parkdale Market will close shop at the end of the month. The final Parkdale Night Market of the season will occur on October 9, and will celebrate 100 years of harvest seasons at Parkdale – you won’t want to miss it!

As always, if you want to keep in touch with my office and receive my weekly newsletter, please contact us at jeff.leiper@ottawa.ca. I look forward to hearing from you!

