Check out these Kitchissippi home renovations

By Anita Murray

It’s a house tour with a twist.

Nine Ottawa homes will open their doors Sunday, Oct. 6, to show off the fabulous renovations that have transformed them for their owners. It’s part of the RenoTour Parade of Homes and it’s a fantastic way to research renovators and designers if there’s a renovation in your future — or inspire you if you’re not ready yet.

Now in its 10th year, the tour showcases the work of members of RenoMark, a national program that identifies professional contractors who have signed on to a code of conduct that protects the homeowner.

“It’s like Pinterest come to life,” says Stephanie Haw of Amsted Design-Build, which has been participating in the tour since its inception. “And it’s a chance to get a sense for several high-quality renovators in the area.

“All in one shot you can meet some of the team, see their work on display, and learn more about whether one of these companies is right for any upcoming projects you may have. Also, if you simply have a love for interior design and architecture, this is a great way to spend a Sunday feeling inspired.”

There are nine Ottawa companies taking part this year, showcasing projects from Carp to Overbrook to Alta Vista and everywhere in between. You’ll see kitchen makeovers, main-floor remodels and whole-home transformations from Amsted, ARTium Design Build, GoodStory, Lagois Design-Build-Renovate, MBHE Inc., Ottawa General Contractors, RND Construction, Spectrum Kitchen & Bath Design, and The Conscious Builder.

Amsted’s project is a stunning main-floor renovation of a Glabar Park home that is thoughtfully designed for entertaining while respecting the home’s original features and keeping accessibility needs in mind.

“This home is a prime example of how accessibility can be seamlessly integrated without compromising on design or beauty,” Haw says. “The untouched original features blend seamlessly with the renovations, creating a cohesive and elevated space.”

The kitchen, dining room, living room, sunroom, powder and laundry room were reimagined, with the fireplace relocated to open the kitchen and take advantage of the connection between the sunroom and dining/living space.

Decidedly modern while respecting its roots, this extensive renovation by Amsted Design-Build is one of 10 homes to see on the tour. Photo by Gordon King Photography.

It features a spacious open kitchen with a large island, a dining room that comfortably seats 12 or more guests, and a wet bar for seamless hosting. Additionally, accessibility features were added, including low-transition flooring and an interior ramp for wheelchair access.

A second project in nearby Whitehaven by Lagois Design-Build-Renovate was similarly designed with accessibility features in mind.

“We are seeing more aging-in-place renovations that include flex rooms for main-floor living,” says Lagois’ Brenda Salmon. “This family wanted to create a space for an elderly mother to be able to live comfortably within the family environment but still maintain her own space and privacy.”

The renovation involved creating a flex area that includes a cosy living room with kitchenette, barrier-free bathroom and bedroom with built-in cabinetry for the mother. The family kitchen was also reimagined for better flow and storage and a family room was created in the basement to replace the space lost on the main floor.

“There are many different renovations within this one project to see,” Salmon says.

Lagois reimagined the kitchen for better flow and greater storage. Photo by Gordon King Photography.

Organized by the Greater Ottawa Home Builders’ Association (GOHBA), the tour is free, with homes available to visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Scan the QR code for details, check GOHBA’s social feeds or pick up a brochure at GOHBA’s booth at the Ottawa Fall Home Show Sept. 26-29 at the EY Centre.

Can’t make it in person or want to revisit the homes after? Many of them will be available for 3D virtual walk-throughs after the event at RenoTour.ca.

“People are most inspired when they can see and feel something,” says Haw. “So, to be able to walk through a completed renovation not only gives homeowners a fantastic vantage point of what can be done in their own homes, but it gives renovators the chance to highlight their design and construction quality as well.”

Anita Murray and Patrick Langston are the co-founders of AllThingsHome.ca, Ottawa’s go-to resource for homeowners and homebuyers.

