To Do Done reno company founder nominated for Businesswoman of the Year

*This article is sponsored*

Tonya Bruin, founder of To Do Done Renovations, has been nominated for a Businesswoman of the Year award in the category Entrepreneurial Leader – Emerging (1 to 10 years). She was nominated alongside Michelle Massunken of Mindspa Mental Health Centre and Natalie Cox of CPI Interiors.

“For the nomination, and for being selected as a finalist, I am just humbled,” Bruin said. “I feel very humbled when I am at the Women’s Business network events because of the impact that women are having in the economy and on others.”

Bruin started To Do Done as a handyman service in 2015, although it quickly evolved into a full home renovation company. Today their services include carpentry, demolition, framing, drywall, flooring, painting, tiling, waterproofing, and general renovations. In 2022, Bruin expanded by opening Evolta Electric Inc., an electrical contractor company that works alongside To Do Done on home renovations, installs commercial EV chargers, automates energy-saving processes, and retrofits LED lighting. Evolta also partners with Tree Era’s 1:Tree program to plant a tree for each customer served.

“What sets us apart is our holistic approach to project management,” Bruin said. “We breathe new life into tired spaces.”

Bruin’s approach to business is to focus on customer experience, making the customer feel valued and heard. She says that this commitment to customer service, along with the quality work her team does, is what’s given them a shining reputation and a growing five-star rating.

On the other side, Bruin says that taking care of her employees is just as important. Encouraging her employees to play to their strengths, to explore their passions, and to maintain a healthy work-life balance means they have more energy to dedicate to their work.

“I prioritize the well-being and work-life balance of my team. I lead by example, demonstrating that productivity and personal fulfillment are not mutually exclusive,” she said. “I prioritize my own healthy living through sports, and encourage my staff to prioritize their own passions. I believe this has contributed to the longevity of tenure of many of my employees.”

In addition to Businesswoman of the Year, Bruin was also nominated for RBC’s Women of Influence Award this year. And, to cap it all off, To Do Done Renovations is also a finalist in GOHBA’s design/build awards for Best Basement Renovation, Best Whole Home Renovation and selected as a finalist in the prestigious “Renovator of the Year” category.

