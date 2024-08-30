Farm fresh food delivered to your door

*This article is sponsored*

In 2019, a group of six farmers came together with a shared vision of transforming the way fresh food reaches consumers. Driven by a commitment to enhance the local food system, they created a model where farm-fresh produce could be delivered directly from their fields to the community’s dining tables.

Those farmers founded Aliments Farmhouse Food, an initiative dedicated to revolutionising the local food economy. They pooled their resources to connect with more farm-to-table enthusiasts in their area, and they implemented rigorous production protocols to guarantee fresh, nutritious, and flavorful food for their subscribers.

Farmhouse aims to offer an alternative to impersonal and environmentally taxing globalised industrial food distribution systems. By focusing on high-quality, sustainable, and locally sourced foods, Farmhouse seeks to foster a food system that benefits both producers and consumers while prioritising the health of the local ecology. As the organisation continues to expand, its goal is to create a resilient food network that upholds the success and well-being of everyone involved.

Farmhouse is committed to sustainable, organic, local practices that respect the environment and animal welfare. Livestock are raised in humane conditions, grazing freely on outdoor pastures; the cattle are grass-fed, and the other livestock are supplemented with organic grain. Fruits and vegetables are locally sourced and pre-certified organic, ensuring that they meet rigorous standards of quality. Furthermore, Farmhouse ensures that all wild products are harvested in a manner that maintains ecological balance. Subscribers can rest assured that every item they receive comes from farms and producers located within a 150-kilometre radius of Parliament Hill, emphasising the commitment to local sourcing and reducing food miles.

Aliments Farmhouse Food offers two subscription sizes to cater to different needs and preferences, directly supporting local farmers and producers. These subscriptions are designed to provide access to sustainable and organic foods, aligning with the values of health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers. The delivery model is run entirely by collective members, from growing the food to putting the boxes together, all the way up to placing them at your door. This hands-on approach ensures that every aspect of the service remains deeply connected to the values of the cooperative and the quality of the food provided.

One of the standout features of Farmhouse’ service is flexibility. The subscription model is entirely no-commitment, with no sign-up deadline and the freedom to order, pause, or cancel subscriptions at any time. This flexibility caters to diverse lifestyles and needs, making it easier for people to integrate fresh, local produce into their lives without the pressure of long-term commitments.

Another highlighted feature is the customization offered. Customers can choose from two box sizes delivered either weekly or bi-weekly. Each week, the online store provides a list of what will be included in the delivery, and customers can swap items based on seasonal availability and preference. They can also add extra depending on their weekly needs: Are guests coming over? Double up your cheese order. Marking a special date? Add flowers! Not a fan of kale? Choose another leafy green instead.

“We designed our subscription model to give eaters more choice and more options to access local foods,” said Paul Slomp, spokesperson at Farmhouse. “We’re here as your neighbours, and we want you to eat delicious, nutritious food.”

Aliments Farmhouse Food is dedicated to building a more secure and sustainable food system in the region. Getting food delivered directly to your door saves time on shopping, and unlike grocery stores, Farmhouse doesn’t have a middleman taking a cut. This means that more of the money spent goes directly to the farmers and producers, which supports a fairer and more equitable food economy.

Aliments Farmhouse Food blends sustainable practices with a commitment to supporting local agriculture, transforming the way fresh food is delivered and contributing to a more resilient and equitable food economy. Visit https://alimentsfarmhousefood.com/ for more information or to sign up for a delivery.

