Case of the missing cows: Where did they come from? 

By Charlie Senack

There is a mystery looming through Kitchissippi. Where did the missing cows come from?

Over the weekend, Ottawa Police got a call about a pickup truck that was involved in a “suspicious incident.” It was found abandoned in an alley near Reid Park, about one kilometre away from the Civic Hospital. Inside were three calves and a dog.

Rumors quickly began spreading on Reddit that the cows must have come from the nearby Central Experimental Farm. "This is easily the most interesting thing that has happened in Ottawa in years," said one user.

But the cattle did not come from the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, confirmed a spokesperson for Ingenium.

“There were no police operations involving the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum and/or the animals in our care over the weekend,” wrote Phillippe Tremblay.

Tremblay also confirmed all its animals were accounted for.

The Ottawa Police have refused to comment on what occurred due to it being an active investigation. It’s unclear where the calves came from, why the vehicle was found abandoned, or if anyone was arrested.

The calves are currently in the care of Ottawa Bylaw who are holding the animals at a livestock pound until the investigation is over.

“The Bylaw allows five days for the rightful owner to retrieve their animals,” said Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services director Roger Chapman.

A photo posted to Reddit shows police searching the vehicle where three cows and a dog were found. Credit: Reddit/ReidParker.

